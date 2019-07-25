If you haven’t drunk the Marvel Kool-Aid and aren’t exactly a fan of superheroes, “The Boys” is for you.
Showing a different side of those Spandex crime fighters, the new Amazon series pulls back the masks and reveals a world where image is everything. The cape is lifted when Hughie, a meek electronics store employee (Jack Quaid), is offered hush money after his girlfriend is killed by a speeding A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). Vought International oversees the more than 200 superheroes and is keen on keeping the reputations – and the ancillary merchandising – untainted.
"The Seven" are considered the ultimate superheroes and, yes, A-Train, is one of them. Thanks to a retirement, a space has opened and it’s being filled by Annie (Erin Moriarty), an Iowan who has trained all her life to be one of the chosen. When she’s introduced as Starlight, she gets a chance to see the adulation and attention that’s afforded her.
Unfortunately, she also gets a peek at the darker side when she has a one-on-one with The Deep (Chace Crawford), an Aquaman-like “supe” who isn’t afraid to shed his suit.
It's selfie time when a superhero shows up in "The Boys."
Amazon
Meanwhile, just as Hughie is about to reject the check, he’s approached by a mysterious guy named Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who wants to bring down Vought. Why, we don’t know, but he makes an interesting detractor and, yes, he shows his young charge a bit of the debauchery that lies within the superhero lairs.
Because it’s so anti-hero, “The Boys” is immediately attractive – even with its profanity, nudity and unjustified violence. Based on a comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series is another reminder that everything isn’t as it seems. Superheroes may be touted in movie franchises, but they’ve got emotions that can easily be corrupted.
The only one who doesn’t seem to have a wrinkle in his tights is Homelander (Antony Starr), an upright Captain America type who leads The Seven. His flaws will likely be revealed but, for now, he appears to be the one holding the team together.
Eric Kripke, who adapted the comic for television, isn’t afraid to go where others –
even the Avengers -- won’t. Like Robert Mueller, he takes his time coming up with a report that doesn’t exactly make anyone look good.
Hughie emerges as the audience’s eyes and ears. He gets into those inner sanctums, battles with some of the dirtier superheroes and puts his intelligence to work in helping Billy expose the misdeeds. Billy’s team – called The Boys – doesn’t assemble until after the table has been set and Hughie has been invited. There are plenty of dissidents ready to settle the score, but that takes the rest of the eight episodes to play out.
“The Boys” is a refreshing look at the ever-expanding world of men and women in tights. It gives Urban one of his best roles in years and keeps our interest much longer than we ever thought possible. “Endgame” may have stuffed the universe but “The Boys” makes sure it’s kept in check.
I wish blue-chip directors wouldn’t try so hard to create characters who could replace actors.
While the more well-known superheroes aren’t in this series, they’re certainly going to be held to a different standard.
Now when Captain America, Thor, Superman and Batman act like they’re on the side of truth and justice, we’ll know better. “The Boys” turns questioning authority into a fine art.
“The Boys” premieres July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.
