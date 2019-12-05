REVIEW: Third season of 'Mrs. Maisel' goes really big

I think I learned the secret to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” success: Go big or go home.

In the second season, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino took the series to Paris and the Catskills and opened up the characters’ world.

Now, in the third season, she dreams even bigger and gives us a USO tour, Las Vegas and Miami Beach.

Big? The series is so big it’s just a matter of time before it asks for the moon and Amazon Prime delivers.

Certainly, the message is not wasted on Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein), the brassy manager who finds herself in an enviable situation this year. She realizes if she wants others to take notice, she has to ask for something odd. If they’re sincere, the buyers will produce. Sure enough, she makes an odd request and Mrs. Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is swimming in, well, you’ll see.

A year of change finds the standup comedian opening for Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), a cool singer with an unending audience. That means she’s headed to Vegas where anything can – and does – happen.