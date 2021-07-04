REVIEW: Those 'Monsters Inc.' folks find new employment

Just when you think your college degree is a ticket to success, someone moves the bar.

Tylor Tuskmon, a graduate from Monsters University, learns his “scare” degree is worthless when Monsters Inc. switches from scares to laughs to fuel its community.

In “Monsters at Work,” a new Disney+ series, he gets rerouted to the Facilities Team where, let’s face it, life isn’t all that joyous.

Behind the transition: Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan.

The two (from the “Monsters Inc.” films) are now in charge and trying to right the ship. As you can imagine, nothing seems to work.

Billy Crystal and John Goodman return as Mike and Sulley. Ben Feldman steps up as Tylor. The interesting factor: Tylor isn’t all that far removed from Feldman’s character on “Superstore.” Like Jonah, Tylor doesn’t think he’ll stay long at his job, yet guts it out at MIFT (the facilities team) to learn who’s really in charge.

Produced by Bobs Gannaway, “Monsters at Work” has the same high-end look, just not the same high-end laughs. Even Crystal is a little subdued with his vaudevillian shtick. (He teaches a class in the dangers of comedy.)

