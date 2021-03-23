REVIEW: 'Tina' is simply the best account of Tina Turner's life

You wouldn’t think anything could come close to a Tina Turner concert.

But “Tina,” a new documentary about the iconic singer, leaves us just as exhilarated as a three-hour arena appearance.

It’s filled with plenty of music but it’s also packed with answers to questions about her abusive husband, Ike, her miraculous moves as a solo artist and her life now, as a retired diva living in Switzerland.

There’s so much here you want to take notes just to remember it all.

Directors Daniel Lindsay and T. J. Martin use archival footage, interviews with friends and family and – interestingly – tours through Turner’s homes to help paint the picture of then and now. The real plus, though, is a brutally honest interview with the woman herself. Since she sees this as a goodbye to fans, the 81-year-old Turner doesn’t hold back. She says she never felt her mother loved her, she believes she worked too much, and she forgives Ike for abusing her because, if you’re not forgiving, “you suffer.”

In those early years, Turner says, it was nothing to do four shows a night, then feel the wrath of Ike Turner after it was all over. Now, she says, she understands he was a sick person. At the time, she was just looking for a way out.