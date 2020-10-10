REVIEW: TV's 'Right Stuff' gives characters time to breathe

There wasn’t a need for a second look at “The Right Stuff.” The 1983 film captured the space program quite nicely.
What the new series (also called “The Right Stuff”) does is let author Tom Wolfe’s reporting breathe.
By stretching a three-hour film into an eight-hour limited series, producers (including Leonardo DiCaprio) give characters a chance to comment with a glance, play with a prop, revel in a moment.
It’s a different approach, but one that fits in the much glossier television arena.
Here, we get plenty of the John Glenn attitude that rubs the others the wrong way and lots of the Alan Shepard swagger that sets up a natural rivalry.
The series starts when one man is selected to go into space – a real moment in history, according to Glenn (Patrick J. Adams) – and the reason any would want to be part of the Mercury 7 team. Then it flashes back to the assembly process and how these flying aces and Type A personalities came to be a team.
Naturally, Glenn and Shepard (Jake McDorman) are chosen for the program and continue their rivalry.
What the new Disney+ series adds is more of those off hours when Shepard is becoming acquainted with the landscape of Florida and Glenn is drinking in the attention that comes from being one of the first.
In those first two episodes (which look strangely similar to the ABC series “Pan Am,” not the darker “Mad Men,” as some have suggested), we understand just how ragtag the space program was. Congress wasn’t on board to fund it; Americans wondered if it was good to play catch-up with the Russians.
To sell the concept, the seven go on a barnstorming tour of the country, chatting up voters and making them feel a part of the process. Life magazine gets involved, too, offering the men $25,000 a year to let them tell their stories – their edited stories.
If anything, this “Right Stuff” is a marketing primer. The astronauts are packaged and presented; the program is sold as a matter of pride.
Never mind the astronauts are expected to train in dank buildings.
While Adams and McDorman dominate, they’re not the only ones to watch. The other five get their moments; their families do, too.
Executives charged with launching the program are filled with more doubt than their subjects. They provide another dimension to this expanded look and show us just what something like Space Force must be going through. Particularly fun: Danny Strong as Shorty Powers, the public relations pro who knows just how to trip the astronauts’ triggers.
Wives and children drift in and out of the Mercury 7 picture suggesting life isn’t exactly the way Life magazine wants to play it.
Adams doesn’t have Ed Harris’ swagger as Glenn, but he does introduce us to the driven man who wants to play by the book, no matter what that means.
McDorman is fine; Colin O’Donoghue is a fascinating as Gordon Cooper. In those introductory moments, we only get glimpses of the wives but (spoiler alert) they do play a role in how this all unwinds.
Considering the kind of bingewatching we've been doing during the coronavirus pandemic, TV’s “The Right Stuff” might be just what we need now. Looking back, we tend to view the space program as well-managed and expertly planned. As the limited series shows, it was anything but.
If we learn anything from it, it’s that chaotic times can lead to progress. It just takes time.
“The Right Stuff” airs on Disney+.
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!