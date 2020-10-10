REVIEW: TV's 'Right Stuff' gives characters time to breathe

In those first two episodes (which look strangely similar to the ABC series “Pan Am,” not the darker “Mad Men,” as some have suggested), we understand just how ragtag the space program was. Congress wasn’t on board to fund it; Americans wondered if it was good to play catch-up with the Russians.

To sell the concept, the seven go on a barnstorming tour of the country, chatting up voters and making them feel a part of the process. Life magazine gets involved, too, offering the men $25,000 a year to let them tell their stories – their edited stories.

If anything, this “Right Stuff” is a marketing primer. The astronauts are packaged and presented; the program is sold as a matter of pride.

Never mind the astronauts are expected to train in dank buildings.

While Adams and McDorman dominate, they’re not the only ones to watch. The other five get their moments; their families do, too.

Executives charged with launching the program are filled with more doubt than their subjects. They provide another dimension to this expanded look and show us just what something like Space Force must be going through. Particularly fun: Danny Strong as Shorty Powers, the public relations pro who knows just how to trip the astronauts’ triggers.