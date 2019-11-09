REVIEW: Two Disney+ shows extol the virtues of high school, musicals

Drama nerds are going to love the Disney + streaming service. In addition to a vault of old musicals, it boasts two new series that should kindle a little high school nostalgia.

In “Encore,” alums return to their high schools to re-stage productions they did during their teen years. Over the course of a week, they rehearse, rediscover the material and learn truths about themselves. It’s an interesting premise that shows just how intense high school can be.

In an early edition, a Texas school hauls back the class of 2007 to redo “Beauty and the Beast.” This time, they have Broadway-level advisers helping them understand the material and perform in ways they didn’t think they could.

While the series doesn’t give full back stories, it does let you know what happened to the students and how theater affected their lives. Hosted by Kristen Bell, the reality show has plenty of tears and hugs and a final show (with an audience that seems largely comprised of relatives) that lets them correct mistakes and feel good about the work they did oh-so-long ago. While no one vows to pursue a career in theater, the returnees do extol the virtues of the activity. It’s extremely uplifting and a good way of reminding viewers class reunions don’t have to be competitions.