REVIEW: 'WandaVision' avenges our loss of good TV; in a word: It's great

What’s great about “WandaVision” is how it exists on several levels. On the surface, it’s an old-school sitcom, filled with sexist humor and stereotypical situations. One level below, it’s “The Truman Show,” packed with sociological commentary. One level below that, it’s a continuation of the Marvel story which took more than 20 films to unpack.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vision, who’s an android, has to try to pass among the uptight Westview community. With a wig and makeup, he looks like he could fit in, but he doesn’t quite have the social skills to make it happen. As a result, he’s the bumbling husband (think: Dagwood, Ricky Ricardo) who has to be steered by his wife.

Wanda, who used telekinesis and telepathy as Scarlet Witch, buries her Avenger past a little better. She plans parties with “the girls,” whips up dinners (with the help of a little magic) and settles in just by playing the game. When Agnes shows her a magazine article, “How to treat your husband to keep your husband,” she’s more than eager to learn.

Schaeffer makes sure it’s all very harmless. Then, just when you think you’re familiar with “WandaVision’s” world, it shifts. That black-and-white home gives way to a technicolor “Brady Bunch” split-level.