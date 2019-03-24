Get ready for the next big binge.
“What We Do in the Shadows” is such a goofy, well-made comedy it should inspire “Game of Thrones”-level devotion.
Hundreds of years old, four vampires live in a dank house on Staten Island. They’re charged with taking over the New World but, somehow, they haven’t gotten around to it. Nandor (Kayvan Novak) wants to believe his world is much larger than it is, but he really just rules a couple of blocks in New York. When he learns their dark lord and leader, Baron Afanas, is coming for a visit, he tries to get the others to spring into action. His “familiar” (read: henchman) Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) is more than willing to make things happen, if only he, too, could be a vampire.
The battling couple who come from the old country, Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), have their own ideas about conquering others. They fight frequently, befriend community college students who like to role play, and find themselves constantly at odds with an “energy” vampire, Colin (Mark Proksch), who sucks the fun out of every room and has the ability to maneuver during daylight.
Created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, “Shadows” is an improved version of the independent film that preceded it. Here, there’s specific focus – and a herd of new characters who help bring us into the house of vampires. As Jenna, a community college student fascinated by Nadja, Beanie Feldstein is the Madeline Kahn of this crazy world, able to get big laughs just by being dazed and confused.
As the mission intensifies, the vampires find themselves at odds with local government, area werewolves, pesky humans and, yes, vampires of another stripe. Just when you think you’ve got a handle on energy vampires, Clement and Waititi introduce an “emotional” vampire. The addition is priceless.
The series’ success, though, doesn’t always depend on snappy one-liners but telling reactions. Poor Guillermo has to put up with a lot of his bosses’ quirks. During a visit to a party store (to buy decorations for the big visit), Nandor encourages him to buy some of the “creepy” paper. “That’s crepe paper,” Guillermo kindly points out.
Constantly aware of the documentary team filming the lives of Nandor and company, Guillermo frequently plays to the camera and wins our admiration.
“Shadows,” in fact, is a lot like “The Office.” It knows you know what’s really at stake, but it’s not willing to let on.
The four lead vampires feed on pretense and find laughs in something as simple as hissing. But it’s Guillen and Feldstein who bring the spice. As outsiders, they’re us – both attracted to and repelled by a gnawing feeling the bark is worse than the bite.