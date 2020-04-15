REVIEW: 'What We Do in the Shadows' is still hauntingly good

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When the vampires of “What We Do in the Shadows” get an invitation to a Super Bowl party, they’re not quite sure what to do.

Football? What’s that? They think it’s a “Superb Owl” party and plan accordingly.

With a genius concept like that, can the FX series be anything but “must-see”?

In the second season, the Staten Island vampires have to fend off ghosts, zombies and possessed creatures who lurk among them.

Even more interesting? Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) is a descendant of Van Helsing, the noted vampire killer. Can he really be their assistant if he has an innate desire to kill them?

Creator Jemaine Clement plays out the “will he or won’t he?” scenario quite nicely, even taunting Guillermo with the idea of a replacement (you won’t believe who it is). He gives Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) a scare, too, when she recognizes someone from her oh-so-distant past and lets Nandor (Kayvan Novak) wrestle with many of the problems we have with computers.