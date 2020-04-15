REVIEW: 'What We Do in the Shadows' is still hauntingly good

When the vampires of “What We Do in the Shadows” get an invitation to a Super Bowl party, they’re not quite sure what to do.
Football? What’s that? They think it’s a “Superb Owl” party and plan accordingly.
With a genius concept like that, can the FX series be anything but “must-see”?
In the second season, the Staten Island vampires have to fend off ghosts, zombies and possessed creatures who lurk among them.
Even more interesting? Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) is a descendant of Van Helsing, the noted vampire killer. Can he really be their assistant if he has an innate desire to kill them?
Creator Jemaine Clement plays out the “will he or won’t he?” scenario quite nicely, even taunting Guillermo with the idea of a replacement (you won’t believe who it is). He gives Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) a scare, too, when she recognizes someone from her oh-so-distant past and lets Nandor (Kayvan Novak) wrestle with many of the problems we have with computers.
Season Two borrows plenty from current horror films and lets the vampires discover more about their world that they just don’t like.
True to form, Nandor the Relentless plays one assistant against another and worries about the bad luck that could come from failing to forward a message to 10 friends.
“Shadows” brings in a host of new characters, including those friends Guillermo starts hanging with. They’ve got an agenda and, sure enough, they’re determined to play it out.
Guillen is used even more this season – a good move – while Mark Proksch’s Colin Robinson is frequently in the shadows. Thankfully, he has gotten a convertible – and a license.
In the first episode back, we see how the vampires have a tough time keeping help and dealing with air purifiers. They also have to deal with the fallout from the last Vampire Council gathering and the scams of a necromancer.
Naturally, all doesn’t go well for the undead but, at least the work comes with license plate keychains.
The second season of “Shadows” casts a silly spell that makes you ravenous for more than 10 episodes. Somehow, it’s the kind of superb owl series you don’t see every day.
“What We Do in the Shadows” airs on FX.
