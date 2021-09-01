REVIEW: 'What We Do in the Shadows' returns with big swings

Guillermo, though, isn’t as enamored with his employers as he used to be. Now with more than Nandor to consider, he’s willing to speak up. It’s a credit to Guillen’s skills that Guillermo can transition from patsy to vampire slayer.

To complicate matters, a Vampiric Council representative (Kristen Schaal) hangs around longer than her new bosses would like. She has a direct line to the supreme leader and isn’t afraid to use it.

Schaal is a great addition – and a nice foil for Demetriou. Just when you think she’s back at headquarters, she turns up.

While Berry isn’t given as much to do in the first handful of episodes, Novak has his hands full at an all-night gym and a potential love interest.

“Shadows” thrives on its characters’ inability to keep pace with the times. Like the VCR, they’re stuck in another era and convinced they’re state-of-the-art.

Novak and Demetriou are priceless reactors; Robinson (the “energy” vampire) is everyone you can’t stand in your office. Toss in Berry and Guillen and the trick is making sure there’s enough for everyone to do.