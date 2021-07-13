REVIEW: 'White Lotus' blooms with not-so-happy vacations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Toss in Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), a lonely single who wants to scatter her mother’s ashes, and you see these are people with emotional issues money can’t resolve.

The fun, though, is in Armond’s effort. As played by Murray Bartlett, he’s an ever-smiling wreck, exuding confidence while hiding contempt.

Unfolding over the course of a week, the limited series shows just how miserable life can be no matter what the setting. Shane harps on the accommodations; Nicole questions her husband’s fidelity; Tanya gives a spa worker false hope.

Even though much of the action takes place in restaurants and rooms, there’s plenty to savor. The Mossbachers’ daughter, Olivia (Sydney Sweeney), is about as obnoxious as college sophomores get. She toys with her friend (Brittany O’Grady), who doesn’t share her lifestyle, and thwarts her oh-so-successful mom every time she tries to pretend life is great. She scores with simple looks and makes you feel sorry for her brother, Quinn (Fred Hechinger), who’s enjoying the stay more than anyone.

White uses sly humor throughout the series and gets his best results from Bartlett, who unravels in unusual ways. He captures the manager’s approach beautifully and has plenty of fun getting even.