REVIEW: Wild story gives 'Tiger King' reason to roar

If you haven’t already devoured “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” you will once you watch one episode.
The Netflix documentary is so horrifically addicting you’ll be like a cat at feeding time.
Never mind some of the seven-part series’ editing or focus. The production pulls you in because the characters are so unabashedly brazen. They don’t just talk about their hatred. They openly demonstrate it, helping you understand a layer of society you never knew existed.
At the top of the heap: a big cat tender who calls himself Joe Exotic. Convinced an animal rescue advocate, Carole Baskin, is trying to run him out of business, he goes on the attack and says and does the most outrageous things. Meanwhile, he manages to run for president and, when that doesn’t work out, governor of Oklahoma. Toss in a wedding to two men, a pack of disgruntled workers and there’s more than enough to watch at Joe’s wildlife preserve.
Baskin, though, has more than Joe to worry about. Her husband mysteriously disappeared and was declared dead after five years. Joe’s followers suggested she had something to do with the absence; she and her new husband insist that isn’t the case. Meanwhile, the missing husband’s relatives are digging up their own dirt.
Toss in a documentary filmmaker (trying to make Joe the next big reality star), another big game entrepreneur (Bhagavan “Doc” Antle) and his harem of workers, and those men who married Joe (even though they insist they’re straight) and the ball just keeps rolling.
Directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode have plenty of footage to illustrate their various stories. Joe, dreaming of a music career, even did videos with the lions and tigers that hint he might have had a middling country music career if he hadn’t gone so far off the beam. There are interviews with reporters, too, and enough wide-angle shots to help you draw your own conclusions about the kind of people who would raise lions and tigers and ‘gators. Oh my.
While scenes don’t necessarily track chronologically (if you look closely, you can see where footage from an early interview is tacked on to a later story), there is a desire to show just how magnetic Joe could be.
Sporting a mullet, a cowboy hat and more guns than an Old West sheriff, he’s a throwback to another era. The Bret Michaels wannabe is also a camera hog who’s willing to do just about anything to be in the spotlight. When filmmaker Rick Kirkham is hired to boost his social media audience, the pro laughingly talks about how few people actually cared about Joe.
When you see Joe Exotic under the “Tiger King” tent, it’s impossible to look away. The miniseries’ producers have done everything to make him a household name. They let him have moments of glory. They also let him simmer on his own spit of venom.
Midway through the series, the Carole Baskin story peters out. The Doc Antle angle goes nowhere. And the disgruntled employees thread all but disappears when Joe is (not-so-spoiler alert) sent to prison.
Plenty is said. But even more is left unsaid. Where all those lions and tigers wound up is fodder for another season.
This one, though, is just what we need when we’re cooped up at home. Like wild cats, we’re ready to pounce on anything that diverts – even a documentary that has more holes than a straw cowboy hat.
“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is now streaming on Netflix.
