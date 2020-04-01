REVIEW: Wild story gives 'Tiger King' reason to roar

If you haven’t already devoured “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” you will once you watch one episode.

The Netflix documentary is so horrifically addicting you’ll be like a cat at feeding time.

Never mind some of the seven-part series’ editing or focus. The production pulls you in because the characters are so unabashedly brazen. They don’t just talk about their hatred. They openly demonstrate it, helping you understand a layer of society you never knew existed.

At the top of the heap: a big cat tender who calls himself Joe Exotic. Convinced an animal rescue advocate, Carole Baskin, is trying to run him out of business, he goes on the attack and says and does the most outrageous things. Meanwhile, he manages to run for president and, when that doesn’t work out, governor of Oklahoma. Toss in a wedding to two men, a pack of disgruntled workers and there’s more than enough to watch at Joe’s wildlife preserve.

Baskin, though, has more than Joe to worry about. Her husband mysteriously disappeared and was declared dead after five years. Joe’s followers suggested she had something to do with the absence; she and her new husband insist that isn’t the case. Meanwhile, the missing husband’s relatives are digging up their own dirt.