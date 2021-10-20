REVIEW: 'You' continues to unfold in bizarre, fun ways

All serial killer series aren’t equal. “Dexter” was always one step away from getting caught. “You” quietly reinvents itself.

That’s what makes the third season of the Netflix series so fun to watch. Just when you thought Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) was about to live out his days in Hannibal Lecter confinement, he moves and starts a new life.

Now, he’s in the Bay Area wondering how his confining life got even more confining.

Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) is still in the picture, but there’s another person complicating matters – their child. As much as he’d love to find an escape clause, Joe can’t. Worse yet? She’s just as broken as he. The two try to cover their tracks (even to the point of making their kill appear, well, alive) and lead a seemingly idyllic life in Madre Linda. There, plenty of tech-heads live lives thare thar just ripe for ridicule.

The Conrads, Sherry and Carey, are the neighborhood’s apex predators. They control many of the others and, yes, they seem like No. 1 on just about everyone’s hit list. As played by Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle, they epitomize the Instagram-able life you love to hate.

Because Joe and Love are on the same page, it’s not hard to see where this is headed. Ah, but there’s also a side character who could come between the couple.

Always a loner, Joe could make his wife disappear and put this on another track. But she has an upper hand and a style that’s just as warped.

While it might be helpful to see the other seasons before bingeing this one (and that’s the way “You” needs to unfold), there are references that could leave viewers scratching their heads without the primer.

Badgley, who handles narration, is great at snarking about everything Joe encounters. There’s that book that never seems to get off the ground and a series of careers that hit similar dead ends. But he’s always trying to reinvent everything around him.

Pedretti is much more of a wild card. She seems loyal to Joe, but there’s always the threat she’ll tell all. (Imagine the book she could write.)

Together, they’re an unsettling pair. “You,” too, is one of those nail-biting adventures. Even though it goes too far with its secret rooms and hostage situations, it makes you want others to be kept in the dark. “You” started with a bang and, thankfully, it’s still firing solid kill shots. How it will end is anyone’s guess. But there’s a fourth season planned.

Look for “You” to skewer folks you love to hate in new and surprising ways.

“You” is now streaming on Netflix.

