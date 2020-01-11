REVIEW: 'Zoey's Playlist' isn't always extraordinary

Skyler Astin stars as a fellow worker who stacks up as a likely romantic partner. He got plenty of experience in the “Pitch Perfect” films and doesn’t disappoint here. Able to move up and down the steps of various locations, he’s capitalizing on what he did on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” There, the music was original (and helped comment on the plot). Here, it’s like Boy Band Dance Break and he’s the group’s Justin Timberlake.

Interestingly, those stray characters in the background often bring it more than the original cast of “High School Musical.” They get a line or two that suggests they might be triple threats but Winsberg doesn’t work them into the plot to make you understand if they’re vital or day laborers.

If this gets beyond the initial conceit, look for the future to hang on the skills of visitors.

Alex Newell – as Zoey’s friend Mo – has mad skills. Newell was in the later years of “Glee” and, most recently, rocked “Once on This Island” on Broadway but, so far, hasn’t been given anything remotely close to the work Tituss Burgess got on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” The characters are similar. Mo, however, isn’t fully realized.