Ridley Scott's 'Raised by Wolves' could give androids a bad name

Because the series was shot chronologically, both got to learn as they went along.

“Me and Amanda really enjoyed the fact that we had so much room to play on set,” Salim says. ”It felt like a space where, of course, there was a lot riding on it but there was space to make mistakes or to discover or to learn because these two androids are learning also.

“That was really fun to dive into. You rarely get the chance to play in a world like that on set.”

Scott’s willingness to create a “safe” space for the actors gave them confidence. “Because of that safety, we were able to be bold about it," Salim says.

“You trust him 100 percent,” Collin adds.

Scott, meanwhile, loved what Guizikowski had written. He didn’t ask for changes, just collaboration.

Pondering the world of androids raising humans, Guizikowski says, began when he and his younger brother played games as children. “There (are) little aspects of worlds we created that are kind of peppered inside of this story. The big spark that really helped me find my way into this world was the idea of the androids.”