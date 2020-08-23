Ridley Scott's 'Raised by Wolves' could give androids a bad name

What happens when computers teach children? Do they think and act differently?
Those are key questions parents will ponder after seeing “Raised by Wolves,” a new Ridley Scott series that focuses on two androids (called Father and Mother) who are charged with raising human on a mysterious planet after Earth is destroyed.
“It’s not a simple response,” says David W. Zucker, executive producer of the new HBO Max series.
“When you give a kid an electronic device and it serves as a sort of babysitter for a time,” adds Aaron Guzikowski, the series’ creator. “There’s something that’s easy and comforting about that but, then, slightly disturbing and off-putting. This just takes that to the next level.”
An android, he says during a Zoom conference, may be able to do all the things a parent doesn’t have time to do, but it also can bond in ways parents can’t.
“There are benefits and there are dangers, especially when Mother is a necromancer. And those things get explored in all of their glory,” Zucker says.
As soon as Scott, the man behind “Alien” and “Blade Runner,” heard Guzikowski’s story, he started drawing pictures and imagining the world. Then, he met with the author and the two shared ideas and created the new sci-fi world.
“It was a very exciting sort of collaboration from start to finish,” Zucker says. Scott directed the first two episodes; Guizikowski serves as the show runner.
Both love the potential of the future. The H.G. Giger-inspired worlds of Scott’s previous films can be see in “Raised by Wolves,” but “it’s kind of evolved into a new stage of trying to look into the future,” Guizikowski says. “If you look back to ‘Alien,’ you sort of feel the grit, you feel the texture. That sensibility that Ridley infuses in all of his work is very evident here, both from seeing the end of Earth as it is to the pioneering journey on this new planet.”
For Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim, the actors playing the androids Mother and Father, it was a real learning process.
The two worked with Scott on their characters’ voices, then put them in to practice in rehearsal. “That’s how we approached it – finding the self, the movement, the cadence, the voice and letting that infect the whole piece,” Salim says. “But then also knowing you had to work off the cuff.”
Both wear skin-tight suits as the characters.
“That helped us a lot with posture and the way we walked,” Collin says. “You just lean into it and be as little android as possible because we looked so android.”
Because the series was shot chronologically, both got to learn as they went along.
“Me and Amanda really enjoyed the fact that we had so much room to play on set,” Salim says. ”It felt like a space where, of course, there was a lot riding on it but there was space to make mistakes or to discover or to learn because these two androids are learning also.
“That was really fun to dive into. You rarely get the chance to play in a world like that on set.”
Scott’s willingness to create a “safe” space for the actors gave them confidence. “Because of that safety, we were able to be bold about it," Salim says.
“You trust him 100 percent,” Collin adds.
Scott, meanwhile, loved what Guizikowski had written. He didn’t ask for changes, just collaboration.
Pondering the world of androids raising humans, Guizikowski says, began when he and his younger brother played games as children. “There (are) little aspects of worlds we created that are kind of peppered inside of this story. The big spark that really helped me find my way into this world was the idea of the androids.”
When he had children of his own, Guizikowski wondered how technology would affect them. He worried about the role something like a cellphone might play in his own life. “Maybe this phone is going to carry me around, you know? Who knows where this is all going?”
While computers haven’t begun to exert influence on humans, there are toys designed to keep children busy for hours at a time.
“It’s probably not that far off at all,” Guizikowski says. “As to what that portends, I couldn’t say. Probably some good and some bad.”
“Raised by Wolves” begins Sept. 3 on HBO Max.
