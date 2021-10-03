Rita Moreno explains all in PBS documentary

After Rita Moreno won an Oscar for her work in “West Side Story,” an agent told her she probably shouldn’t hang around the business because she didn’t have what it takes.

“It was just the most awful, awful, awful thing to do to somebody like myself,” Moreno says. “I didn’t work because I kept turning down things that were lesser versions of ‘West Side Story.’”

Producers wanted to cast her in ethnic roles “and it was the most depressing time of my life.”

Luckily, Moreno didn’t give up and now, as she nears 90, she’s one of a handful of performers who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Determined? You bet. In the documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It,” she talks about the effort it took to last decades in a business that wasn’t always kind.

“I was young enough and inexperienced enough to not understand the implications of playing (stereotypical) roles,” she says. “Initially, I accepted them because I thought that’s how it was, that’s how the world was.

“It didn’t really begin to hit me until a number of years later when I suddenly realized, wait a minute. Why do I always have to speak with an accent? Why do I always have to have dark, dark, dark makeup, which is not my skin color? Why am I letting these people tell me who I am?”

Moreno says she fully accepts blame for the choices she made. “I had no mentors, nobody to guide me,” she says during a Zoom conference. “I had nobody who was saying, ‘Listen, sweetie. This is what’s happening to you and this is what you really should start doing.’ And, in a way, maybe that was a good thing, because if I had suddenly decided to quit and get some self-respect in the movies, I wouldn’t have done a movie again.”

In the ensuing years, Moreno saw her career shift with roles in “Carnal Knowledge,” and “The Four Seasons.” She found a place on television, too, earning awards for “The Electric Company” and “The Rockford Files.” And she became a voice for Hispanic actors when she showed any role was fair game.

When Norman Lear decided to reboot “One Day at a Time” with a Latin cast, she was a natural.

Now, Moreno is going back to “West Side Story,” playing a new role in Steven Spielberg’s re-imagined version.

“You are in for one of the great experiences of all time,” she says of the film. “It was probably one of the most thrilling times of my life.”

The film’s premiere comes one day before she turns 90. And, yes, she realizes fans want to put her in one of those hallowed categories even though she still considers herself a working actor. “I am saying, ‘Oh my god,’ every two minutes,” she says. “The planets are aligned and I don’t know how this happened but I have no complaints whatsoever.”

When Moreno was new to the movie business, Gene Kelly fought for her to be in “Singin’ in the Rain.’”

“What an enlightened man,” she says. “Why else would he have offered me the role of Zelda Zanders, a non-Latina, non-ethnic part? I thought my career was just really starting then and it wasn’t like that at all.”

Had others followed his lead, she might have had a much less circuitous path.

In the documentary, she shares what her struggles were. “We tell women that we have value,” Moreno says. “It’s something that’s very, very difficult for women to understand because they’ve been mistreated for so long – particularly women of color and women from other countries.”

To show she meant business, Moreno insisted on Hispanic representation behind the camera. She also promised that she would be as honest and truthful as possible.

“That was very, very important for me, for my own self-respect,” she says. “I didn’t want to have it on the record that I lied about something deliberately.”

"American Masters" presentation of "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It" airs Oct. 5 on PBS.

