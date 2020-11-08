'Roadkill' looks at the new age of unaccountable politicians

“If I see a story in which a character appears to have absolutely no semblance of a sense of humor, I am much less inclined to believe that character is real or three-dimensional,” Laurie says.

“Roadkill” gave him an opportunity to look into behavior and why people do the things they do. “I feel some sympathy for American politicians who are sort of going through a television meat grinder on a daily basis and appearing in front of vast rallies where a more operatic style is called for,” he says. “I think the fun for an actor is to allow the audience an opportunity to decipher things rather than simply present it to them in bold captions.”

Hare says Laurie’s character, Peter Laurence, is a self-made man who used to sell furniture. “He’s charismatic. He’s highly intelligent and I took it on the basis of, ‘Hey, what if somebody came along who really was formidable and brilliant and embodied conservatism?’” he says. “It is not based on anyone we know.

“If you really do believe that freedom is the most important thing for human beings, what are the conclusions of that? Where does it lead to in your private life?”