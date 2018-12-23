LOS ANGELES – Don’t ask Robin Thicke to put on a costume and sing.
“I’m claustrophobic,” the “Blurred Lines” singer admits. Still, he wasn’t afraid to watch as other celebrities donned costumes and performed for a new reality series called “The Masked Singer.”
Based on a South Korean hit, the series features well-known actors, musicians and athletes competing in bizarre costumes to stump a panel of judges. Combined, the participants have 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, four Super Bowl titles and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Thicke is one of the sleuths trying to figure out who’s who.
For the contestants – who were shrouded in secrecy before they came out on stage to perform – it was a chance to overcome fears, take chances and boost their careers, according to Thicke. “Some have had incredible careers and are looking for a way to re-energize them.”
Some of those – who are singers – “stay in their own lane,” Thicke says. “Some might have been an older artist trying to sing young songs or a younger artist trying to sing older songs.”
The reasons for doing this are part of “The Masked Singer’s” joy. “Every episode is like that,” Thicke says. “We’re either laughing or we’re getting emotional over the journey these celebrities are going through. It’s a lot of heartfelt stuff.”
Recently, Thicke has had his own reasons to reflect. His father, actor Alan Thicke, died in 2016. A daughter was born in February. And, most recently, his home was destroyed in the Woolsey wildfire.
“I’ve been through a lot,” Thicke says. “So many things have inspired my music.”
In the early days of his career, he was just grateful to get attention. “When you’re starting out, you have this kind of blind confidence,” the 41-year-old says. “You don’t know you’re not good enough.”
Then, a hit happens, “and it becomes mathematical.” Labels expect the same lightning to happen and it’s a matter of “trying to chase something.
“I had to get out of that and just start feeling again,” Thicke says. “I was writing without intention and then, about a year ago, I started writing stuff (that reflected) me.”
A hit like “Blurred Lines,” which earned three Grammy nominations, established him as a pop star but also drew criticism for being misogynistic. A divorce from wife Paula Patton also gave Thicke reason to pause and reflect.
Now, he’s also looking at other investment opportunities – including a liquor company and a sunglasses company.
“The Masked Singer” is just a chance to have fun. “Imagine going every Tuesday and Thursday night to a Vegas show and then trying to figure out who it is behind the mask,” he says. “That’s kind of what it was for me – fun entertainment.”
Because producers wanted to keep the contestants’ identity secret, they often arrived in costume, stayed in dressing rooms and didn’t travel with entourages. Their voices were changed, too, to make the guessing game even harder.
While Thicke doesn’t usually get starstruck, he says one of the contestants did bring out the fan boy in him.
“I’ve never been a celebrity fan as much as I am an artistic fan,” he says. “If I see Quentin Tarantino, I’ll get excited. I love writers. I love artists. I love creators. But I don’t fan-boy over that as much.”
None of the 12 sang a Robin Thicke song during the competition but audience members would frequently attempt a cappella versions during breaks.
“It never gets old,” Thicke says. “Once you get a little older – where I am now – you start to appreciate the thing that you have instead of worrying about what you don’t.”
Because he was so focused on his career when son Julian was born, he didn’t get to see many of the firsts in his life. Now, with daughter Mia, he’s there every day. “I get to see every little first step she makes. It’s amazing. I’m not sleeping that much, but I’m enjoying it.”
A new album, “Testify,” was released in December, giving him a chance to share some of those key moments in his life.
“When we made ‘Blurred Lines,’ we just wanted to make a good record. I got out of that headspace and now I’m making music I want to hear. And then you just hope that translates.”
“The Masked Singer” premieres Jan. 2 on Fox.