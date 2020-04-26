Rory Kinnear picks another 'Penny Dreadful' and Bond. James Bond

It’s also true of “Years and Years,” a series he did last year which looked at futuristic problems.

“What ‘Years and Years’ did was examine our deepest contemporary fears and extrapolate them to a point that people might have though it went too far,” Kinnear says. “But in the eight months that it’s been on, life has overtaken it. We finished it in March and it was on in the U.K. in May, which was an unheard of turnaround. But if we didn’t get it out there, we were going to be left behind so quickly.”

Had the world not been thrust in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, the 44-year-old might have been spending this month promoting “No Time To Die,” the latest James Bond film. Slated for April release, it was pushed to the fall when audiences are expected to be back in theaters.

For Kinnear, an Olivier Award-winning stage actor, “No Time To Die” is his fourth Bond film. He plays Bill Tanner, the MI6 chief of staff.

“Everyone is super-excited to see it,” he says. “The fact that there was so much flux around it before we went in to shoot it just added to that. It was amazing to see how calm and organized the whole process was.”