Ryan Michelle Bathe, Morena Baccarin square off in 'The Endgame'

Ryan Michelle Bathe says it’s fitting that her new series, “The Endgame,” is starting just as husband Sterling K. Brown’s “This Is Us” is ending.

“It would be really difficult if we were both starting the same journey at the same time on different shows,” she says. “All of America is weeping for the end of ‘This Is Us.’ It’s nice to have that dovetail.”

Bathe’s series, however, takes a different emotional path. She plays an FBI agent who’s determined to stop an international arms dealer (played by Morena Baccarin) who has orchestrated a series of bank heists throughout New York.

The cat-and-mouse game is extremely concentrated, largely because Bathe’s character, Val Turner, has been through a series of crises, including turning in her husband for a bribe. “It’s very much tunnel vision for Val in this area of her life,” she says. “It’s like if you dropped into the worst five days of someone’s life, you would think that five days was it.”

Instead, the drama continues.

“It starts off looking like one thing…and then you see this sort of gray area and this gradual shift over a 10-day period of time,” says Executive Producer Nick Wootton.

The “Robin Hood” aspect of the story, he adds, is key to the series. “I think we see some institutions as being ‘ivory tower,’ kind of unbreakable. But, then, you look a little closer and there are flaws. We’ve seen a lot of that displayed to us pretty badly over the last couple of years. You don’t run out of material. We are not sitting there going, ‘Oh, god, what are we going to do next?’ It’s really more like, ‘Oh, god, we have to lose that because it’s just too much.’”

Bathe says the series’ arc allows her to indulge in early dreams. “I have thought very seriously for a long time about being a lawyer and I also thought about being an FBI agent for a minute. I think I probably tried to submit my resume for ‘international woman of mystery’ but it all comes back to the fact that I just like the idea of all these careers.” Thus, she’s an actor.

As her nemesis in the series, Baccarin has a chance to create someone who’s larger-than-life.

“I love the idea of a show about two women that is not about it being about two women,” Baccarin says. “It’s a show that is centered around these people who happen to be women who, ultimately, are after the same thing.”

To help distance her Elena Federova from Bathe’s Val Turner, Baccarin uses an accent, dresses expensively and bulldozes her way through situations.

To get the look right, Baccarin says she tried on more than 40 dresses. “I happened to have 15 minutes before a doctor’s appointment and I walked into Carolina Herrera, saw the dress and was like, ‘That’s the one,’ tried it on, sent (the producers) a photo of it and it was pretty clear from the moment I put it on…and now I’m stuck with this dress forever.”

Val, meanwhile, is a bit of a sparrow, Bathe says. “She just rolls around in the dirt with the pigeons and just kind of gets on.”

Both actresses say the roles enable them to explore large character arcs.

“If I stop having fun playing this part, then we lose the audience,” Baccarin says. “You get to sort of live in her shoes. However, it also has to be grounded in reality and not get too broad and too crazy.”

“The Endgame” airs on NBC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.