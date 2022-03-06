Samuel L. Jackson draws on family for series about memory issues

Samuel L. Jackson has spent a lifetime dealing with relatives with memory issues, 10 years trying to get a film made about the challenges they face.

With “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” he says the two have converged.

In the AppleTV+ series, Jackson plays an aging man suffering from dementia. Left without a caretaker, he’s assigned to an orphaned teenager who learns about a treatment that could temporarily restore his memory.

“’Ptolemy’ fits into the real-life chronology of my life in terms of honoring all those people who had Alzheimer’s,” he says during a Zoom conference. “It’s an honest and, hopefully, endearing assessment of the deterioration of life that a lot of us face with someone who’s in our family.”

Jackson says he has had numerous relatives who have had Alzheimer’s. “I watched them change, deteriorate and become different people over the years,” he says. Giving audiences a chance to see that they, too, are not alone in dealing with the issue was key to making the film.

Based on Walter Mosley’s book, “Ptolemy Grey” embraces the relationship between the old man and the teenager, played by Dominque Fishback.

“She comes in when his family kind of discards him,” Jackson says, “and she treats like a really valued individual. That’s something that a lot of people don’t have.”

To play the role, Fishback wrote a journal for her character and shared it with Mosley and Jackson. “I wanted to really bring Robyn from the book to the series as much as we could,” she says. “Different quotes, I would match pictures to and say, ‘What if she did this?’ And then I emailed it to Sam. It was a huge collaboration with both of them, so I was really thankful.”

Jackson, meanwhile, chose a different approach. “I’m not a method actor. I kind of do all that before I get to work so that when it’s time for the work to happen, I just kind of flow into it. Dominique will tell you how silly I can be sometimes coming out of a scene where she’s all emotional and crying and I’ll just look at her and go, ‘What’s wrong with you?’”

Jackson says he has been thinking about the character for 10 years, “so when it was time to do those things, I just kind of turned on the emotional asset that I’m able to access and do it.”

Although “Ptolemy Grey” has a fantasy element – Mosley creates a drug that would give the character his memory back – it also serves to help him solve a mystery that has disturbed him for years.

“It’s a fairy tale,” Mosley says. “But a dark fairy tale in more ways than one.”

Jackson, who also serves as the series’ executive producer, met Fishback through his wife, La Tanya Richardson Jackson. The two had appeared in a series together. “I remember sitting at home watching this Jamie Foxx movie and she was in it,” he says. “I called my manager and said, ‘I found Robyn.’ I didn’t realize that it was the same little girl that I had seen (in his wife’s series).”

The two worked well together. “It’s not a competition when you find the right person to be in scene work with that embraces the goal of that particular scene,” Jackson says. “There’s an ebb and flow that happens.”

Fishback says Jackson has a photographic memory, so he knows everyone’s lines. “Ultimately, Sam is a very giving actor. I remember there was a particular scene where Robyn’s talking about her mom. He leaned in, his eyes were locked in and I knew he wanted to help the story be told.”

Now 73, Jackson says he hopes to be acting for “at least another 20 years.”

“I was fortunate enough to be blessed with a really great gene pool,” he says. “There’s a lot of Alzheimer’s in my family but people live a long time, too.”

A 94-year-old aunt (who takes credit for Jackson’s success because she first saw that acting spark in him) is “smart as a whip.”

To stay that way, he says, one needs to exercise, diet and “understand how to take care of yourself. Once I sobered up, I discovered the value of sleep. I treasure it now.”

He also reads to exercise his mind and, “fortunately, I made enough money to get people to massage me and I discovered acupuncture. All these things, hopefully, will keep me vital.”

"The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" begins March 11 on AppleTV+.

