Sarah Wayne Callies considered quitting acting, then found 'Council of Dads'

When “Council of Dads” producers Tony Phelan and Joan Rater talked to her about their own lives, “I knew they had the sensibility to do this show so brilliantly. They approach life with humor and irony and open hearts.”

In the series, Callies plays the mother of five who relies on the help of three male friends after her husband dies. This “Council of Dads” becomes a sounding board for her and her children.

“These are gentle men, in that they step up but they’re also people of soft and generous hearts,” she says of the three.

“There are paradigms of womanhood and motherhood that allow us to show up for one another, maybe even to ask for help in a way. Fatherhood has not been defined that way. You’re weak if you ask for help. You have to stand on your own.”

In the series, Callies’ character, Robin, also deals with the idea of dating. The producers talked with a woman who produces a podcast and they discovered “your mind may be grieving but your body may be moving on.”

“What does that look like?” Callies asks. “How much guilt do you feel? And how do you reach out to another person while trying to navigate that with your family?”