LOS ANGELES – Doctors and sidekicks.
Sarayu Blue has played so many of them she wondered if she’d ever get the chance to be the star of a television sitcom.
“I’ve had good reps who have fought for me and tried to get me in to auditions,” she says. “But it hasn’t been easy.”
Working in an industry where directors don’t always cast outside the norm, Blue was pointedly told she wasn’t going to have much of an acting career. “But I was stubborn, you know? My parents were nervous. But I was adamant.”
This fall, the Madison, Wisconsin, native of Indian descent, stars in “I Feel Bad,” a sitcom from Amy Poehler and Aseem Batra. It focuses on a wife, mother and executive who wants the perfect life but just can’t seem to pull it off when outside forces – namely her co-workers and her family – work against her.
The role wasn’t written Indian, but the producers were interested in seeing what kind of dynamic they could achieve.
“They were just looking for the right person,” Blue says. “When they cast me, obviously we got South Asian parents – and made it more specific in that sense. This just ended up being that.”
For the actress, who appeared in “Blockers” and is best known for the TNT medical drama, “Monday Mornings,” it was a chance to stretch and show viewers just how universal certain experiences are.
“She’s awesome. She’s a disaster and a badass and complex and all those things,” Blue says of her character, Emet. “A role like this was the dream. The fact that it came true is unbelievable.”
In the series, she’ll be seen dealing with a husband and children, her parents and an office full of gamers trying to test her patience. Based on the book “I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything,” it pokes at the idea that “having it all” is worth pursuing.
Physical comedy is part of the mix – something Blue enjoyed when she was a student at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.
“I always wanted to do these rom-com, physical comedy roles,” she says. “I said, ‘I can do that,’ but you rarely see women of color in those roles. For the longest time, we were in the sidekick roles or the doctor roles.”
When streaming services started creating new content, the need for ideas – and actors – became apparent. Producers like Ava DuVernay and Shonda Rhimes, Blue says, created opportunities that have led to color-blind casting and roles for women like her. “Until then, there was a traditional structure in place. People didn’t know how to break out.”
Now, she’s being pitched roles that – like Emet – could have been played by any number of actresses.
“Whether they got me in the (audition) room was a matter of their mindset,” she says. “What’s happening now is a very specific movement.”
To play someone working in the gaming industry, Blue has been spending time watching her husband, Jonathan, “a big video game guy. I’m not great at any of them, but I don’t mind not being great.”
“I Feel Bad,” after all, is a work in progress. “This is very new territory for me,” she says of headlining a series. “When I started out, everything was very specific. Now, I’m able to read for leading roles. I hoped and dreamed this would happen. I just never knew that it would.”