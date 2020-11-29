'Saved by the Bell' rings again -- with a new generation

Those freeze-frame moments Zack used to enjoy are now the property of Haskiri Velazquez, who plays Daisy, a Douglas student who runs for class president.

“It feels odd breaking that fourth wall because, as actors, you’re told, ‘Don’t look at the camera, ever,’” she says. “It’s really fun to connect with the audience.”

Lauren, who had been approached many times to do a new “Saved by the Bell,” said something about this version felt right. “It was just interesting to go back to understand what drove her and, then, what made her return home,” Lauren says.

Wigfield populated her writers’ room with fans who knew the original show’s conceits. “We want to poke fun at it in a way you only can if you deeply love something,” she says. “We also don’t want to be like, ‘Look how stupid it was.’ That isn’t our intention.”

The Bayside students still long for things like ice cream socials and post-school fun at To the Max. They drop references to current affairs and look at the “Bell” veterans like they’re, well, old.

“Even with the new edge, there’s heart at the core of everything,” Lauren says. “Which is something people also loved about it – the human connection, relationships, all the hijinks and everything.”