'Scandal's' Dan Bucatinsky cooks up a new persona on 'Baker and the Beauty'

“They got a somewhat dark, nefarious actor to play the part in the original,” he says. “When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh, good, maybe I’ll be like the total jerk.’ But they told me they wanted to combine strength with vulnerability. I cannot escape the fact that I probably have a soft, chewy inside and that comes out.”

Bucatinsky gets to come between the couple repeatedly, but he also gets an opportunity to serve as the superstar’s father figure.

On “Scandal,” he was able to surprise audiences with the family life they didn’t know he had. “Olivia Pope showed up at the front door of Cyrus’s home and there was his husband and she knew him,” he says of his character, James Novak. “To catch up an audience on a reality like that was so smart. (Creator Shonda Rhimes) knew me, knew my story and built elements of that into the series.” Married to filmmaker Don Roos, Bucatinsky is an adoptive father of two who is just as protective as his “Baker” character, Lewis.

Those extra elements, Bucatinsky says, helped him get into a rich territory filled with emotion on “Scandal.” “They really let me play more than one thing.” For his work, the 54-year-old actor won an Emmy as Outstanding Guest Actor.