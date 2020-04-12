'Scandal's' Dan Bucatinsky cooks up a new persona on 'Baker and the Beauty'

LOS ANGELES – To stand out in an ensemble, an actor needs one thing, says Dan Bucatinsky: Good writing.
“The writing has to service every person as a whole individual,” he says. “Back in the day, if you were on a sitcom, a neighbor would come in with a big, witty one-liner and people weren’t really watching for them. Now, it’s important that everybody is a cog in the wheel.”
Bucatinsky learned the lesson while appearing on both “Scandal” and “24: Legacy,” two series where he was part of a large ensemble. Now, he’s putting it to the test in “The Baker and the Beauty,” a new ABC comedy about a modest baker who falls for an international fashion icon. Bucatinsky plays the superstar’s doting manager, who’s uncertain a relationship is good for the brand. Set in Miami, the series pulls back the curtain on the baker’s Hispanic family life and shows how important it is to him.
Based on an Israeli series, “Baker and the Beauty” has a different tone than the original and, says Bucatinsky, a different view of the character he plays. In the original, he was more of a villain. In the ABC series, he’s more paternal.
Even better? Writers are incorporating elements from the actors’ own lives.
“They got a somewhat dark, nefarious actor to play the part in the original,” he says. “When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh, good, maybe I’ll be like the total jerk.’ But they told me they wanted to combine strength with vulnerability. I cannot escape the fact that I probably have a soft, chewy inside and that comes out.”
Bucatinsky gets to come between the couple repeatedly, but he also gets an opportunity to serve as the superstar’s father figure.
On “Scandal,” he was able to surprise audiences with the family life they didn’t know he had. “Olivia Pope showed up at the front door of Cyrus’s home and there was his husband and she knew him,” he says of his character, James Novak. “To catch up an audience on a reality like that was so smart. (Creator Shonda Rhimes) knew me, knew my story and built elements of that into the series.” Married to filmmaker Don Roos, Bucatinsky is an adoptive father of two who is just as protective as his “Baker” character, Lewis.
Those extra elements, Bucatinsky says, helped him get into a rich territory filled with emotion on “Scandal.” “They really let me play more than one thing.” For his work, the 54-year-old actor won an Emmy as Outstanding Guest Actor.
Earlier, he found if he was ever going to get good parts he was going to have to write them himself.
“My first love is acting. Writing is a means to that end,” he says. “My first movie, ‘All Over the Guy,’ was a movie that I wrote and put myself in because no one would hire me. As it turns out, I also love collaborating and producing. It’s a great way to get to work with a whole bunch of different people.”
Among them: Lisa Kudrow. She starred in a movie Bucatinsky’s husband had written “and we became close friends.”
Kudrow was approached about starting her own production company but didn’t want to get involved with a development executive. She said she wanted to work with a writer or actor.
“People kept saying to me, ‘Don’t hitch your wagon to some sitcom star. That’s not going anywhere,’” Bucatinsky says.
Luckily, the two didn’t listen. They produced “The Comeback,” an HBO series that featured Kudrow, the “Friends” Emmy winner, as a B-list sitcom star trying to make a comeback.
The series won critical acclaim and Emmy nominations. It also created a cult following for Kudrow’s character, Valerie Cherish. Bucatinsky says there’s talk of a return “and I want her back.
“I always dream of a comeback. I want to see her in ‘Downton Abbey.’ I want to see her on ‘Housewives.’ But the thing about Valerie Cherish is you want to see her everywhere. She’ll come back when we find the perfect story to wrap up the series.”
Until then, Bucatinsky is more than happy stirring up trouble on “Baker.”
Filmed in Puerto Rico, the series has taught him and others in the cast how “love can come to anyone. There’s this grounded family that you is like your family in the Midwest. They may fight a little louder, they may dance a little bit more, but this is about the universal feeling of family.”
While Bucatinsky enjoys his place in the series, he still holds out hope he’ll play a lead one day.
“I’m always interested in going for material first,” he says. “But we’re at a time now in television where the most interesting character actors are getting to drive series. I love being in an ensemble because it mimics a family. But I would welcome the opportunity to be part of something off-center and offbeat.”
“The Baker and the Beauty” premieres April 13 on ABC.
