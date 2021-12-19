Scene stealers: James Caverly, Nathan Lane stand out in 'Only Murders in the Building'

James Caverly moved to New York two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The goal was for the Gallaudet University theater major to try his hand at any number of jobs on- and off-stage. Instead, “the entire industry just collapsed. I was like, ‘Welcome to New York City.’”

Willing to try just about anything, he auditioned for “Only Murders in the Building” and landed a role as Nathan Lane’s deaf son.

Now, he’s being hailed as one of the show’s breakout successes – a real boost to a new career.

“I became interested in acting at a very young age, particularly because, by being a deaf kid in a hearing environment, I was looking for people to pay attention to me,” he says through an interpreter. “I was just being silly and stupid for 15 minutes. In high school, I realized, ‘I’m really pretty good at this'….and so I transitioned and pivoted into studying theater at Gallaudet.”

In addition to acting there, he directed shows and worked in set design. Because he hadn’t narrowed his options, he had different directions he could have headed.

While both Caverly and Lane can’t say if their characters will be back for a second season, they do encourage fans to stump for a return. “Send those cards and letters that you want to see more of the Dimases,” Lane says during a Zoom interview. “In fact, a Dimas spinoff would be really spectacular.”

Lane, a three-time Tony winner, says Caverly “really knocked it out of the park with his performance.”

Caverly, meanwhile, says friends were impressed with Lane’s ability with sign language.

“Many folks didn’t realize that Nathan only had two or three months of very intensive ASL instruction with our director of artistic sign language, Douglas Ridloff,” Caverly says. “He really worked hard to do sight translation of the script. Sometimes the script was changing and that was really hard. One of my friends said, ‘Nathan has signing grace, just like a ballet dancer.' I guess Nathan’s musical performance background was a huge benefit to the show.”

Lane says Caverly was helpful during their scenes together. “I think that it all really paid off.”

For Lane, “Only Murders” was a pleasant surprise, too. He had been starring in “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” when the pandemic hit. The series wasn’t picked up “and I was wide open.”

Friends with Steve Martin and Martin Short, the stars of “Only Murders,” he got a call to be in the series and “I was thrilled to get to do it.”

Because (spoiler alert) the Dimases weren’t the killers, there is a possibility they could be in the next season, which features yet another untimely end for a resident.

“Bunny wasn’t exactly a nice person,” Lane says of the newest victim. “So it could be anybody who killed her.”

Already, he says, folks in New York have associated him with the series. “I was walking my dog the other day and a FedEx truck driver stopped and yelled out, ‘Hey, murderers.’ He got out to take a selfie with me, which was very sweet. I think people were really charmed by show.”

Like others, he found “Only Murders” a great look at aging and loneliness in a big city. “I think people are moved by the story of these two older gentlemen getting involved with a younger woman (Selena Gomez’s character) because of their passion for crime podcasts.”

Caverly has gotten compliments about the show. “Someone asked me where I got my coat from…and, you know, it was a very nice coat,” he says with a smile. “I’ve received lots of positive feedback about the show and most of the positivity was towards Nathan and his sign-language acquisition.”

