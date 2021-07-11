'Schmigadoon!' sends up Broadway while still embracing it

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Adds Paul: “We’re celebrating the musicals, but we’re using this as an opportunity to deconstruct them and sort of comment on things that are were maybe problematic, and make them better.”

To give it a real Broadway feel, Paul has drafted plenty of Tony-winning stars – Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski – who know their way around the medium. “It was very important that these people have legit chops so they could pull that off,” he says.

Executive Producer Barry Sonnenfeld says casting was key because the story veers into both the real and the theatrical. “We were incredibly lucky how amazingly everyone was able to sing and dance,” he says.

Knowledge of specific musicals, Strong says, isn’t necessary to understand this parody. “I think of those little bits that we do (as) Easter eggs for the musical theater audience.”

It’s a love letter to Broadway, she adds. “When we filmed it, the theaters were shuttered and we got to make musical theater. It was really wonderful.”

Shot in Vancouver, the series was a visit to a world few know. “I’d say I was like a kid in a candy shop every day,” Paul says. “It was amazing that this was actually happening.”