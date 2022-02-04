Second season gives 'All Creatures' room to grow

When Diana Rigg died, producers of “All Creatures Great and Small” were faced with several options: recast the role of Mrs. Pumphreys, introduce a similar character or end the storyline.

“It was a tragic loss,” Executive Producer Colin Callendar says. “But we wanted to find an actress who would make Ms. Pumphrey her own and not try to replicate what had come before.”

His reasoning? “If they could replace Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter,’ we could find another Mrs. Pumphrey.”

Patricia Hodge, best known for “Rumpole of the Bailey” and “Miranda,” got the role, completing what Callendar calls “a great ensemble.”

Surrounding Nicholas Ralph – as veterinarian James Herriot – with a group of friends, colleagues and customers, producers have been able to let its simple story play out slowly and give characters a chance to breathe, says writer/executive producer Ben Vanstone. “Most series eat stories very quickly.”

That lets relationships bubble and different pairings emerge. “What makes it feel so real is that it’s a world unto itself,” Vanstone says. “We are going to be bringing back those small fringe characters to really give a sense of texture and familiarity to the world.”

Ralph, who made his television debut with the first season of “Creatures,” found the slow build crucial to his success. “I was really lucky because the first day was with Sam (West) and he didn’t really leave my side. It was a great introduction and you just kicked on from there.”

The first season – which took five months to film was “a sharp learning curve.” When he returned for the second, now airing on PBS, he was “ready to hit the ground running and continue on.”

Aimed as a five-season show, the story of a neophyte veterinarian in 1930s Great Britain resonated with viewers forced to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. Because the actors were confined to an area in North Yorkshire during filming, they were able to focus on the series and drink in the atmosphere.

“Shooting in spring in North Yorkshire is freezing,” West says. “We should have done our Christmas episode in April when there were no leaves on the trees. Instead, we did it in June and had to look quite hard for some dead trees and Christmas trees.”

Using supporting characters more frequently makes the series feel “more like an ensemble of six people now,” he adds. “Any of them could carry a story.”

West, who plays Siegfried Farnon, Herriot’s boss and mentor, says “Creatures” has many of the same people behind the camera in Season Two, too. “I think that continuity argues for what a beautiful time we had and how many people wanted to do it again.”

Derek, the dog who plays Mrs. Pumphrey’s Pekingese, is a team player as well.

“He’s the only animal actor I have ever worked with that definitely reads the script,” West says.

Adds Ralph: “He just gets better and better. We were doing a scene where I anesthetize him and the director was like, ‘Everyone just be quiet.’ And Derek just went slowly. And then (the director) said, ‘Cut,’ and Derek was straight back up again. Consummate professional. Outdoes me every time.”

And Hodge who plays the dog’s owner? “Patricia Hodge embodies Mrs. Humphrey in the most wonderful way,” Callendar says.

"All Creatures Great and Small" airs Sundays as part of PBS' "Masterpiece."

