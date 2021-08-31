Selena Gomez warms to Steve Martin, Martin Short in new series

Selena Gomez had no idea what Steve Martin and Martin Short would be like as series co-stars.

“I was very nervous, to be honest,” the pop star says. “Sometimes I find that comedy people can be a little distant. So I didn’t know what I was getting into.”

In the new comedy mystery, “Only Murders in the Building,” Martin, Short and Gomez play residents in an iconic New York complex. When a fellow tenant is murdered, the three decide to solve the crime and, in the process, detail their findings in a podcast. The friendship grows, the podcast thrives and the suspects stack up. Recognizable stars – like Sting – show up as residents.

The cameo concept was prompted by the mix in Martin’s building. When executive producer John Hoffman was going to meet the actor, he spotted actress/director Elaine May in the elevator. “So that's kind of a New York experience,” Short says. “You just look and, oh, there’s Sting.”

Some – like Nathan Lane – said they were willing to do more than one or two episodes, which helped expand the mystery.

For Gomez, who cut her teeth on Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” “Murders” provided a chance to learn from two film and television icons.