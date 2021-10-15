Selma Blair reveals her journey with multiple sclerosis in documentary

Actress Selma Blair says she felt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic before we even knew about it.

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, she went through periods of loneliness and isolation. She had fears about what might come next and came to the conclusion that the best way to cope was to “live right now.”

“Everyone’s really realized a lot about our mortality…what you want to do in this time,” she says during a Zoom conference. The diagnosis – which came in 2018 -- “taught me a lot more patience and understanding. But I don’t feel that I hold the key to this particular isolation or challenge. I absolutely feel we’re all in it now, in the same space I was.”

In the documentary, “Introducing, Selma Blair,” the “Cruel Intentions” star talks about her disease and how it has affected her career and family. She shows how she deals with bad – and good – days and offers insight into a disease that can take many twists and turns.

“Everyone’s journey is their own, so I can only speak for myself,” she says. “But I’ve always been very calm in my diagnosis because I’ve been carrying around some sort of chronic illness – either building up or had – for a long time. It wasn’t a surprise to me, just the name was a surprise.”

While advice isn’t something she openly offers, she does say humor is important. “I always like humor,” Blair says. “Because, like Carrie Fisher said, if it wasn’t funny, then it would just be true. I ask everyone’s forgiveness as I go on this journey in life. I’m sure I’ll be cancelled many times.”

The film – which was started before the coronavirus pandemic – shows her going through stem cell transplant therapy and dealing with the death of her mother. “With COVID, I couldn’t go to her,” Blair says.

Blair’s mother, her son, Arthur, and her friend, Troy, have been rocks in her journey. “I feel the anxiety some people have or even the relief some people have that they can slow down.”

Rachel Fleit, who directed the documentary, says she watched Blair embrace herself and reflect on “what’s important and how we can become a better person. Selma started that journey earlier than us.”

Because an illness could be a career killer for many actresses, Blair could have kept the diagnosis a secret. But she felt if she showed up at a premiere with a cane or spoke and the words came out haltingly, that might help normalize the disease for others. “If that opens the door for other people to be comfortable telling their stories, then I’m thrilled.”

Thanks to the stem cell transplant, Blair’s multiple sclerosis is in remission. “HSCT put me in remission. It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down. I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed, more fixed, since I put it out there.”

Fleit says she watched Blair embrace life and has come to agree with the assessment, “Selma has grit.”

“Even though I know I know and I identify with the fear of life and the scariness of it all, she is this woman who isn’t going to be afraid,” Fleit says. “She’s an inspiration.”

“Introducing, Selma Blair” airs Oct. 21 on Discovery+.

