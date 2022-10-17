Selma Blair's performance will go down in 'Dancing with the Stars' history

Selma Blair got the first perfect score on “Dancing with the Stars” this season and it was utterly deserved.

Announcing she was withdrawing from the competition because she didn’t want to hurt her body, Blair and Sasha Farber danced one final time and had the ballroom in tears. It was a remarkable moment – after weeks of remarkable performances. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Blair didn’t want to regret not participating. Farber made adjustments and the two had some beautiful moments on stage. She got ample time to thank everyone and encourage her fellow castmates to keep going.

A two-night week, Tuesday’s competition was expected to highlight prom moments. Since Blair exited, there was no need to cut anyone Monday.

Monday’s theme: Favorite year.

For the most part, those years were in the 2000s. (How young are these people?)

Charli D’Amelio came close to Blair, with a 39 for her contemporary dance about anxiety. It was a brutal number that featured pro Mark Ballas as a dark figure pushing and pulling her around the floor.

She’s obviously the one to beat, but Wayne Brady was on her heels with a foxtrot that expressed his love for daughter Maile. Like Blair’s son, Arthur, she was in the ballroom ready to offer her own assessment. Brady got a 37 and landed in second place.

D’Amelio’s mother, Heidi, and Gabby Windey, were tied for third. While Heidi looked like she could move up, Gabby seemed to be marking time. Although her tribute to fellow ICU nurses was moving, there was a feeling she could lose her spot in the big three. If so, Heidi is the one to take it.

In the bottom: Jessie James Decker, Trevor Donovan, Shangela and Vinny Guadagnino.

All used emotional pitches to keep the audience votes coming in but anyone could be shown the door.

Blair, meanwhile, made her exit with grace and dignity. She was a great competitor and a powerful role model. Hopefully, she can continue that role in other aspects of her career. Monday’s performance was an all-time “DWTS” highlight.