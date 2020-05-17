Sex and the deity: Kim Cattrall finds a new calling with 'Filthy Rich'

Because it started filming last year, “Filthy Rich” doesn’t have to worry about having enough episodes for the fall season. It’s one of two new fall shows on Fox and, Cattrall says, it’s going to be one of those series that surprises.

“It’s very Shakespearean – there’s such depth and breadth – and the stories always come back to the family.”

While Margaret knows how to deal with her daughter and son, she’s not quite sure what to make of the other children who appear.

“She’s a performer, but her performances are based on her beliefs,” Cattrall says. “When she’s selling products, she really thinks they’re going to make a difference in people’s lives.”

When she’s preaching to her congregation, Margaret isn’t a charlatan, the 63-year-old actress says. “She’s someone who’s selling love and compassion. She started as a talk show host, sort of an Oprah Winfrey, but with a different belief system.”

That Shakespearean undercurrent finds her playing a lot of emotions. “She could be Juliet. She can also be Lady M. She can really flip it,” Cattrall says. “She’s like a lot of women of my generation who have had to kind of ‘armor up’ to get to where they are.”