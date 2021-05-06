'SNL' star Aidy Bryant finds strength in 'Shrill' experience

Even though “Shrill” is entering its last season, star Aidy Bryant and author Lindy West say they’ve learned so much they’re certain it will affect what they do in the future.

“This is a whole new ballgame as far as the scale and the responsibility and pressure,” Bryant says. “The thing I learned it, ‘I can do it.’ I did it and I’m so proud of what I did what we did.”

Adds West: “I had this kind of solitary career until now, writing in my house on my couch, and this has opened up possibilities to me about what else I could do.”

When “Shrill” started, both executive producers wanted it to be more than just “the fat show for the fat kids,” West says. “I feel like we did and did it in a way that was really profound and healing for me.”

In the third season, Bryant’s Annie has more than a little notoriety as a writer at an alternative publication. She’s also more confident in her personal relationships and appears ready to call out those who belittled her.