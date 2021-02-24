Soleil Moon Frye slips back into 'Punky Brewster'

It’s “Punky Power,” Frye explains.

In the new Peacock series, Frye plays a single mother who meets a young girl who reminds her of herself. Along for the ride: her best friend, Cherie, who, once again, is played by Cherie Johnson.

“I have known Soleil now for almost 39 years,” says Johnson, “and she has got the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever met in my entire life. Who you see is exactly who she is.”

While Frye has worked in other aspects of the business (hosting, writing and directing), she has always harbored the dream of revisiting her childhood success.

“It was such a dream,” she says of the original NBC series. “I think so much of it was based on us being able to still be kids, you know? Cherie and I were on pogo sticks, jumping off furniture and riding our scooters all over the lot and running away to Johnny Carson’s office. I always had my childhood, which I think was so incredibly important.”

Acting, she adds, was never something she was pushed into. “It was something I begged and pleaded to do.”

Her brother, Meeno Peluce, also was a child star. Key to life after child stardom, she says, was "having that education, having my real friends and being able to be a kid.”