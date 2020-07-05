Spirituality can be a comfort in evil times, says actor Mike Colter

LOS ANGELES – Spirituality – whatever form it takes – “helps you hold on in difficult times,” says actor Mike Colter.
In the midst of a global pandemic, it can bring comfort, he says. “Whether it’s Buddhist chanting or doing a three-mile jog or stretching or doing yoga, a sense of structure to life can help. It’s the same with going to church. The world is maddening and sometimes you need something to hold onto.”
In “Evil,” a CBS supernatural series, Colter plays a Catholic seminarian who works with a forensic psychologist and a contractor to look into supernatural activities. He’s searching for answers, too, to the questions revolving around spirituality.
“In the season finale there’s a discussion that really captures the struggle between spirituality versus no spirituality,” he says. “When I was listening to it, I thought, ‘This really hit the nail on the head.’ You have to respect people’s desire or need for evil to be spiritual or not spiritual.”
“Evil” has tackled everything from demonic possession to divine intervention and tried to explain what could be going on.
In the 11th episode, Colter’s David Acosta is in the hospital recovering from surgery. A fellow patient tells him a nurse is an “angel of death” who targets black patients and collects their wristbands as trophies. David sees truth in the warning and has to figure out how to get out of her grasp.
For Colter, it was one of the scariest episodes, even though he was largely confined to bed. What he realized: “You’re at their mercy,” he says of hospital personnel. “You’re sedated. You don’t know what they’re doing ... and I realized I wanted an advocate at all times who could be there to make decisions if I couldn’t.”
From an acting standpoint, it was a real test of his ability to convey pain without moving too far in his bed. “It involved a very complex train of thought,” he says. “I’m good at physical action but this required mental action as well. It was a new challenge to combine both.”
A veteran of such films as “Million Dollar Baby” and “Zero Dark Thirty” and, most recently, as the star of “Luke Cage,” Colter likes to dig in and find out as much as possible about a character so he can speak confidently for him.
He starts with the costume. “The costume informs the actor as to who the character is,” he says. “If you don’t feel the clothing is telling a story or conflicting, then you need to change it. And then you build a library about the things he would or wouldn’t do.”
In “Evil,” Acosta doesn’t wear a collar but there are subtle hints. A turtleneck, he says, suggests that. “There’s a sort of regal-ness to the way he dresses, which gives you a calming effect, that he’s a man of integrity.”
That plays into the character’s desire to be the best at everything.
“He gets jealous when he hears people talking about a relationship or conversation with God that is more intimate or more direct and available than his own,” Colter says.
David takes hallucinogenic drugs in one episode and has a vision. He then begins “chasing a high” and the character becomes involved in taking more drugs. “He’s chasing this access that he can’t get a hold of.”
Because “Evil” touches on exorcism and other powerful situations, it has the ability to take Colter’s character in a number of directions.
“I had no idea where this was going to go when I read the pilot,” he says. “But it’s so much fun ... and it makes the audience feel like they’re there with you.”
“Evil” will be back next year for its second season on CBS.
