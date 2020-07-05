Spirituality can be a comfort in evil times, says actor Mike Colter

For Colter, it was one of the scariest episodes, even though he was largely confined to bed. What he realized: “You’re at their mercy,” he says of hospital personnel. “You’re sedated. You don’t know what they’re doing ... and I realized I wanted an advocate at all times who could be there to make decisions if I couldn’t.”

From an acting standpoint, it was a real test of his ability to convey pain without moving too far in his bed. “It involved a very complex train of thought,” he says. “I’m good at physical action but this required mental action as well. It was a new challenge to combine both.”

A veteran of such films as “Million Dollar Baby” and “Zero Dark Thirty” and, most recently, as the star of “Luke Cage,” Colter likes to dig in and find out as much as possible about a character so he can speak confidently for him.

He starts with the costume. “The costume informs the actor as to who the character is,” he says. “If you don’t feel the clothing is telling a story or conflicting, then you need to change it. And then you build a library about the things he would or wouldn’t do.”