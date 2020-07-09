Spreading its wings: Peacock debuts with rainbow of new shows

Just when you thought you were tired of streaming programs, NBC has created another service – Peacock – which includes old network favorites and some new offerings that could surprise you.
If you were a child during the 1980s and 1990s, you might be pleased with updated versions of “Punky Brewster” and “Saved by the Bell.” The original stars are in the series. Now, however, they’re parents, dealing with another generation.
Want another look at “Friends”? You’ll have to go to HBO Max for that, but you will get one-sixth of the cast (David Schwimmer, to be specific) in a new comedy, “Intelligence.”
And, if you haven’t gotten enough of dystopian worlds from shows on Syfy, look to “Brave New World,” an ambitious peek at the future, complete with Westworld-like playgrounds.
Currently running on Xfinity for Flex customers, Peacock becomes available to everyone July 15. Two ad-supported tiers will be available on the internet; a premium version will be ad free but require a monthly fee.
So what can we expect?
For starters, look for NBC series like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” They’ll leave their homes on other streaming services when their contracts expire. “The Office” will arrive in January; “Parks and Rec” will call Peacock home in October.
The first original series to premiere is “Brave New World,” which launches July 15. It stars Demi Moore and Alden Ehrenreich as two dealing with a utopian society where everyone appears happy. Loosely based on Aldous Huxley’s novel, it suggests what might happen when residents aren’t thrilled with a calm, effortless world. When one apparently commits suicide, others become suspicious and try to figure out what might have gone wrong.
The series pokes fun at American stereotypes, revels in an EPCOT-like environment, and isn’t afraid to include profanity, nudity and sex to show what a world that doesn’t quarantine at home could look like. Plenty of familiar actors (from “Game of Thrones” and other hit shows) fill in the cast. Ehrenreich, the star of “Solo,” plays John the Savage, a target for those who don’t want change. Moore (in a blonde wig) plays his mom.
“Brave New World,” which originally was slated for Syfy, then USA, is now one of the signature shows at Peacock.
Among others to consider:
LOST SPEEDWAYS – Dale Earnhardt Jr. goes on the hunt for racetracks that have been forgotten. He pulls out a bit of his own family history in the process, grabs some dirt for posterity and visits with folks who remember the spots in their heyday. In the opener, he ventures to Metrolina Speedway and gives fans a deep dive into what it might have been like. Like “Antique Roadshow” for NASCAR fans, this unearths lots of memorabilia and memories. Earnhardt is a friendly interviewer who doesn’t come off as one of the titans of the track. You really need to be a racing fan to enjoy the lap around the country.
PUNKY BREWSTER – Soleil Moon Frye is grown up, but just as quirky as she was as a child (yup, she wears different colored shoes). Now, she’s a mom being schooled by her kids.
SAVED BY THE BELL – You’ll see most of the Bayside bunch as adults, falling into old habits as they try to educate a new generation. Mark-Paul Gosselaar (spoiler alert) is now Gov. Zack Morris who has to deal with changes in the state’s education system. Slater (Mario Lopez) teaches gym at Bayside and Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) is mother to the school’s football star. Also in attendance: Zack and Kelly’s son, Mac (Mitchell Hoog), who hasn’t fallen too far from the tree. Look for Tiffani Thiessen and Gosselaar to make occasional appearances.
INTELLIGENCE – David Schwimmer plays a no-nonsense NSA agent who’s assigned to the British Government Communications Headquarters. There, he butts heads with the regulars who aren’t really in to eating jelly beans or team-building. Written by Nick Mohammed (who plays Schwimmer’s funny sidekick), “Intelligence” is a British comedy that was picked up by Peacock. It’s one of the funniest imports of the year, combining bits of “The Office” with “Get Smart.” Schwimmer, too, is a nice touch, using different tools in his box to create something new. Look for this one to get attention. It premieres July 15.
THE CAPTURE – Also a British import, this six-episode drama follows a special forces officer who is trying to clear his name of a crime that, supposedly, was captured on camera. He enlists the help of a detective to prove the footage was faked. The drama twists and turns repeatedly, giving stars Callum Turner and Holliday Grainger plenty of opportunity to keep the audience guessing. Coupled with “Intelligence,” this should make you wary of doing anything in Great Britain that you can’t prove. The series already aired there and got good reviews. It hits here July 15.
PSYCH 2: LASSIE COME HOME – The USA Network staple gets another one-off outing in this oddly titled TV movie. Dule Hill and James Roday return as the friends who try to solve crimes with Roday’s psychic powers. This is the second of what is hoped to be five “Psych” movies. It debuts July 15.
CLEOPATRA IN SPACE – This is an animated series about Cleopatra’s teen years. It also drops July 15.
MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD – Aimed at a younger crowd, this shows the “Madagascar” stars in their early years. They still have the same personality traits. They’re just younger.
ANGELYNE – If you ever saw odd billboards in Los Angeles touting someone named “Angelyne,” you might have a clue what this is about. Starring Emmy Rossum, it’s a look at a woman who wants to be famous for, well, being on billboards. Rossum’s so into the part you won’t guess she was on “Shameless” for years and looks as voluptuous as what, arguably, could be the first outdoor advertising star. The real Angelyne, by the way, produces.
Other series to expect: “Battlestar Galactica,” “Law & Order: Hate Crimes,” “Queer as Folk,” “MacGruber,” “In Deep with Ryan Lochte,” “Curious George,” “Where’s Waldo” and “A.P. Bio,” which used to be on NBC.
