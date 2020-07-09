Spreading its wings: Peacock debuts with rainbow of new shows

PUNKY BREWSTER – Soleil Moon Frye is grown up, but just as quirky as she was as a child (yup, she wears different colored shoes). Now, she’s a mom being schooled by her kids.

SAVED BY THE BELL – You’ll see most of the Bayside bunch as adults, falling into old habits as they try to educate a new generation. Mark-Paul Gosselaar (spoiler alert) is now Gov. Zack Morris who has to deal with changes in the state’s education system. Slater (Mario Lopez) teaches gym at Bayside and Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) is mother to the school’s football star. Also in attendance: Zack and Kelly’s son, Mac (Mitchell Hoog), who hasn’t fallen too far from the tree. Look for Tiffani Thiessen and Gosselaar to make occasional appearances.

INTELLIGENCE – David Schwimmer plays a no-nonsense NSA agent who’s assigned to the British Government Communications Headquarters. There, he butts heads with the regulars who aren’t really in to eating jelly beans or team-building. Written by Nick Mohammed (who plays Schwimmer’s funny sidekick), “Intelligence” is a British comedy that was picked up by Peacock. It’s one of the funniest imports of the year, combining bits of “The Office” with “Get Smart.” Schwimmer, too, is a nice touch, using different tools in his box to create something new. Look for this one to get attention. It premieres July 15.