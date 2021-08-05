'Stargirl' surprises: Even superheroes fight that 'COVID 15' gain

Stargirl’s home life, too, becomes a plot point. Her stepfather (played by Wilson) was a former sidekick to Starman and knows the world she and her friends inhabit.

Amy Smart, who plays Stargirl’s mother, Barbara Whitmore, says the biggest challenge for the family is moving back to Nebraska and “trying to make a somewhat normal life there for themselves.” When Whitmore begins to learn what’s happening with her daughter, she, in essence, becomes part of the team.

“Parenting is so hard,” she says. “There are so many challenges…and it makes you look in the mirror and see where your own weaknesses are. Barbara has great intentions for her daughter and her stepson. And she’s also trying to balance being a woman and a wife.”

Wilson says she’s the rock of the family – even when she doesn’t know what’s going on.

“I love the balance Amy’s managed to strike in season 2,” Johns says. “It’s both, ‘I support you doing this, but I’m really worried about doing this, and how can I help?’ It’s tough to pull off.”