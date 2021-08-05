'Stargirl' surprises: Even superheroes fight that 'COVID 15' gain

Don’t look for a lot of love scenes in the second season of “DC’s Stargirl.”
To even pull off a hug, actors had to take rapid COVID-19 tests. “That threw a real wrench in the romance department,” says actress Amy Smart.
When Executive Producer Geoff Johns planned a scene in which two characters hug, he was told they’d have to stop production, go through testing and wait for results. “We couldn’t do it,” he says. “We played it a different way and it works.”
Jokes actor Luke Wilson: “Now we fist bump and try to put the same emotion in it.”
While there were plenty of changes in the superhero show’s second season, the actors say they were grateful they even got to work.
“I hadn’t seen people in months,” says Brec Bassinger, who plays the title character. “It was almost a bit of a shock that first day on set being around so many people at once. I felt so grateful I had time to finally have social interaction.”
The pandemic, actor Cameron Gellman says, was a particularly slow period for actors if they weren’t already signed to a series or a film. “Once we got our pickup, it was such a blessing just to get to do it again.”
Back on set in Atlanta, the cast realized time off had taken its toll.
“I’ll be straight honest,” says Bessinger, the Stargirl suit “didn’t fit.” She talked to producers and admitted, “I had that quarantine 15.” When she explained the dilemma to designer LJ Shannon, she “did some lovely fixes” and everything was fine.
Anjelika Washington, who plays Doctor Mid-Nite II, says she had to have alterations, too. “It is what it is. But you know what such a blessing is? No one pressured us into anything. Everyone was just like, ‘You look great. You feel fine. You’re healthy? Great.’”
For the show, pandemic protocols gave Johns and company a chance to dig into other themes – like the superheroes’ individual missions and their personal lives.
Religion, for example, became a big storyline for Yvette Monreal’s Yolanda. When her family didn’t support her after she killed Brainwave, “she found that family through the Justice Society of America,” the group that brings teen superheroes together.
“I relate to that personally,” Monreal says. “My mom is very much like my parents’ characters. She’s very hardcore, very traditional. I feel like it brought a lot of truth to the show.”
Adds Johns: “You don’t see a lot of religious aspects of superheroes. But people are religious. And, in the case of Yolanda, we want to explore that.”
Stargirl’s home life, too, becomes a plot point. Her stepfather (played by Wilson) was a former sidekick to Starman and knows the world she and her friends inhabit.
Amy Smart, who plays Stargirl’s mother, Barbara Whitmore, says the biggest challenge for the family is moving back to Nebraska and “trying to make a somewhat normal life there for themselves.” When Whitmore begins to learn what’s happening with her daughter, she, in essence, becomes part of the team.
“Parenting is so hard,” she says. “There are so many challenges…and it makes you look in the mirror and see where your own weaknesses are. Barbara has great intentions for her daughter and her stepson. And she’s also trying to balance being a woman and a wife.”
Wilson says she’s the rock of the family – even when she doesn’t know what’s going on.
“I love the balance Amy’s managed to strike in season 2,” Johns says. “It’s both, ‘I support you doing this, but I’m really worried about doing this, and how can I help?’ It’s tough to pull off.”
Johns, who created the series, says the superhero angle lets him pull viewers in, then tell stories that are grounded in reality. “The best stories are always symbolic or metaphorical to things we can relate to. You want to feel there’s good in the world and there’s power to do that good.”
Zapping that COVID 15? Even that's possible.
Cameron Gellman, who plays Hourman II says there’s potential for young viewers to discover something in the show that would make them feel like a superhero. “This whole team is these lost young people who don’t feel super and aren’t the obvious choices for a superhero team. And they kind of find it within themselves.”