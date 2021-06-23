Start a new country? 'Republic of Sarah' says go right ahead

Serving as an adversary: Cooper’s brother Danny, who returns to town to push Lydon’s case. The two butt heads and have to deal with the problems their mother poses.

“Danny doesn’t want anything to do with his mom,” says Luke Mitchell, the actor who plays him. “He just wants to move on. Him being back in Greylock and his mom still being in Greylock is a massive challenge to him being a functional adult.”

Mom (played by Megan Follows) is a former state senator with a drinking problem.

“I find (her) quite fascinating,” Follows says. “She has a huge amends to make. There’s a huge amount of repair that may or may not be able to happen.”

The “white picket fence” concept, King says, is not universal. “All of my closest friends come from broken homes and situations that are traumatic.” The show, as a result, has a realism that many can recognize.

In the course of creating a new world order, “The Republic of Sarah” has to deal with old world problems.