Stephen King probes mortality in 'Lisey's Story'

Even near death, Stephen King gets ideas for stories.

Diagnosed with double pneumonia, the best-selling author spent three weeks in the hospital and “when it was clear I was going to get better, my wife decided she was going to totally clean out my office and change it around.”

When King got home, she warned him to stay out of the office: “You won’t like it.”

“The first thing I did was to go into my office and it was totally empty,” King says during a Zoom conference. “I was still feeling very rocky and I was on a lot of different medications and I thought, ‘This is what the room would look like after I die.’”

From that came “Lisey’s Story,” an eight-episode limited series that probes what effect death has on survivors.

“It’s a story about love and marriage and the creative impulse,” King says. “It’s also got a kick-ass villain in it, which I liked a lot.”