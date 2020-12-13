Stephen King takes another shot at the end of 'The Stand'

Goldberg – who’s a big horror film fan – says she wanted to play the role since the original miniseries was released. “I found out that Ruby Dee (who played the role) was my age now when she did Mother Abagail. If it had come any sooner, I would have probably just really messed it up.”

While Mother Abagail doesn’t change much physically during the course of the series, the other characters do. To keep the time shifts straight, they relied on costume and makeup experts to keep them in line. “They were really sharp with kind of reminding us where we were in the world,” says Jovan Adepo, who plays Larry Underwood. “That was definitely a big asset for me.”

Like Goldberg, James Marsden was eager to be in a story as complex as “The Stand.”

“We have a fascination and a curiosity about fear because we want to ultimately protect ourselves from it,” he says. “We like to explore these fictional worlds and explore the emotions of fear and control. Stephen King is the master of it. I know we don’t want to draw conclusions from this, but you know we’ve seen where the world has gone in the last eight months. I think horror has always been driven by our fears and what could happen to us. (The series has) given us an opportunity to explore all of that.”