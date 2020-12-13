Stephen King takes another shot at the end of 'The Stand'

Production on a new television version of Stephen King’s “The Stand” ended March 12, just as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to take hold. When executive producer Benjamin Cavell realized he needed more footage, actors went back to work five months later in Las Vegas.
“It was a very surreal experience,” says Amber Heard, who was part of those Vegas shoots.
“It’s very bizarre to get your hair and makeup done from basically people in HAZMAT suits for a film about a pandemic that shuts down the world.”
The shift provided another meaning to the story and gave Heard a glimpse at the world she actors would be facing.
“When so much of our job is about connecting, it’s really difficult to do that on terms that are set by a lot of red tape and plastic masks and stuff,” Heard says during a Zoom conference. “But it’s necessary and I hope we can continue to figure out how to better streamline our industry in light of COVID. It isn’t easy.”
Telling King’s complex story wasn’t exactly a cakewalk without the pandemic.
In the book, a manmade virus has wiped out much of humanity and a false messiah emerges, determined to rule the world. In order to stop him, a group of people have to cross the post-apocalyptic landscape to do battle. On their side: the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (played by Whoopi Goldberg).
To make the journey even more interesting, King wrote a new “coda” to his best-selling book.
“It’s going to be completely new to the entire audience,” says Cavell. “The reason he wanted to do it was because Frannie doesn’t go on the stand in the book because she’s a number of months pregnant. She can’t walk across the mountains to confront the Darkman. She was never given her stand. So the coda is his attempt of the last 30 years to give her her stand.”
Odessa Young, who plays Frannie, says “The Stand” was a “compulsive” story for the author. “He knew what he wanted to say and he knew how to say it. And he let himself just go for it. There weren’t many questions that needed to be asked.”
To help tell the story, producers hired King’s son Owen. “For this to be done righteously, he couldn’t micromanage it,” Cavell says of the elder King. “He trusted our vision and wanted us to make the show we were making.”
According to Heard, who plays Nadine Cross in the miniseries, King is the easiest author to interpret. “No author gives you more to work with.”
Goldberg agrees. “I’m riding what Stephen wrote for me,” she says. “She is the representation of what is supposed to be the light. I think she’s a little more of a person who is trying to get a whole bunch of people to do some things that maybe they don’t believe in. It’s basically, I’m doing ‘The View.’”
Goldberg – who’s a big horror film fan – says she wanted to play the role since the original miniseries was released. “I found out that Ruby Dee (who played the role) was my age now when she did Mother Abagail. If it had come any sooner, I would have probably just really messed it up.”
While Mother Abagail doesn’t change much physically during the course of the series, the other characters do. To keep the time shifts straight, they relied on costume and makeup experts to keep them in line. “They were really sharp with kind of reminding us where we were in the world,” says Jovan Adepo, who plays Larry Underwood. “That was definitely a big asset for me.”
Like Goldberg, James Marsden was eager to be in a story as complex as “The Stand.”
“We have a fascination and a curiosity about fear because we want to ultimately protect ourselves from it,” he says. “We like to explore these fictional worlds and explore the emotions of fear and control. Stephen King is the master of it. I know we don’t want to draw conclusions from this, but you know we’ve seen where the world has gone in the last eight months. I think horror has always been driven by our fears and what could happen to us. (The series has) given us an opportunity to explore all of that.”
Marsden, who plays Stu Redman, says scary movies have always been part of the human condition. “We’re genuinely fascinated with all of the things that terrify us. That’s something we are certainly exploring in this one.”
King was pleased with the way the new miniseries played out, according to Cavell. The only note that he sent on script was about a Steve Winwood song that was referenced. “I love this script, except for the idea that this Steve Winwood song is wonderful because everybody knows it’s not one of his stronger works,” Cavell remembers him saying. “That was literally the extent of Stephen King’s pushback. He just loved what we were doing and he trusted us to do his Coda.”
“The Stand” begins Dec. 17 on CBS All Access.
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!