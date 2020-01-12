'Stumptown' helps Tantoo Cardinal make strides for indigenous actors

LOS ANGELES – Even though she had significant roles in films like “Dances With Wolves” and “Legends of the Fall,” Tantoo Cardinal never felt the tide was changing for Native American or First Nations actors until she made “Falls Around Her” in 2018.

“It was the first time I played the lead in a feature film, so it’s taken a long time,” the Canadian native says.

Now, as one of the key players in “Stumptown,” the 69-year-old is seeing even more doors open. As Sue Lynn Blackbird, the head of a tribal casino and respected elder in her community, she’s able to show other sides of native people, tell new stories about their lives.

“We’re kind of an enigma, you know,” she says of Native Americans. “Some people are kind of surprised that we’re still alive. I was kind of astounded, actually, to get the script and to see this character. When I met Greg Rucka, the writer, I said, ‘Whoa. Whoa. What happened? How come you wrote this character?’ He grew up around Portland and he knows my people. He knows women like Sue Lynn Blackbird.”