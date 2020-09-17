Sunday's Emmys: 'Expect the unexpected,' producers say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The producers of this year’s Emmy broadcast are banking on the unexpected to give them a don’t-miss show.

Planting 130 cameras at nominees’ homes, they’re expecting wardrobe surprises, in-home parties and more than one dropped connection.

“It’s sort of like walking a tightrope,” says Executive Producer Ian Stewart. “If you walk a tightrope and you look down, you fall off. Things are going to go wrong ... but we’ve got Jimmy Kimmel who loves live TV and chaos in live TV.”

Broadcasting from the Staples Center (where it has enough capability to beam in feeds from 130 sites), the 72nd Emmy Awards will be a new experience for everyone, Executive Producer Reginald Hudlin says during a Zoom conference. “We have a lot of experience. We’ve all done some of the biggest award shows ever, but none of us have done anything on this scale before. And we’ve learned.”

Watching other “virtual” broadcasts, “we’ve seen the evolution and the improvements.”

Each of those 130 sites (spread across the world) has a broadcast-quality camera, ring light and boom microphone. Producers have briefed the nominees and encouraged them to be as original as possible.