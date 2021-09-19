Suni Lee looks for winning scores on 'Dancing with the Stars'

After winning Olympic gold in Tokyo, gymnast Suni Lee wanted to follow in the footsteps of Simone Biles, Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez.

No, she didn’t want to go to Disney World.

She wanted to compete on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I’ve actually talked to a bunch of the girls who have been on this show and they’ve all basically told me that anything I do on (‘Dancing’) is not going to be as difficult as I did at the Olympics. They said it’s a lot more fun and I can just express myself, which I’m excited for.”

Lee wowed Olympic audiences by winning a gold medal in the all-around, a silver in the team competition and a bronze in the uneven bars event. She is currently tied for ninth as the most decorated American female gymnast.

The gold medal, she says, is “obviously very beautiful. But I think it would be really cool to get the gold medal and the Mirror Ball. I’ll just have to see.”

Lee will be competing against Melanie C from the Spice Girls, “Bachelor” star Matt James, “Real Housewives” star Kenya Moore, country singer Jimmie Allen, talk show host Amanda Kloots and YouTuber JoJo Siwa who will be the first celeb to be paired with a professional of the same sex.

