'Super' dad: Tyler Hoechlin plays Superman as a dad to teens

The Daily Planet reporters still have journalism backgrounds, but Lois (played by Bitsie Tulloch) has to deal with a billionaire entrepreneur who is “trying to destroy journalism,” she says. “A lot of what she is writing about is what capitalism is doing to these small towns all over the states and Smallville in particular. Superman’s doing his stuff with his superpowers and she’s fighting against these injustices with words.”

Hoechlin, who first played Superman in “Supergirl,” had a chance to flex his tights on crossover episodes of “Arrow” and “The Flash.” The spinoff series struck many as inevitable.

Giving him a family afforded Hoechlin an opportunity to show a side to the character that others haven’t.

“Superman stands for something. He’s so symbolic,” Hoechlin says. “So you kind of feel a responsibility to carry on those things as well. But with Clark, there is more leeway. You can kind of find those little subtleties…that are a bit more human about him.”

A “dad bod,” however, is not one of them. If he tried, Hoechlin suspects there’d be “quite a few people I’d a get a phone call from before that happens.”