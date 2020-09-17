Superheroes are trained, not born, in 'Secret Society'

“I am very scared of hurting myself,” says Niles Fitch, who plays Prince Tuma, “but Faly is not. We would be doing stunts and Faly’s jumping over things where he could fall and hurt himself. He was going crazy.”

Isabella Blake-Thomas, who plays January, had to hold her breath underwater “for a really long time,” then transition to trapeze work.

The stunt coordinator, she says, “made it a very safe environment. I felt I could try anything and I wasn’t hurting myself or risking anything.”

In one scene, the characters were supposed to fall down stairs. Both Blake-Thomas and Rakotohavana were curious, particularly since producers wouldn’t let them do the stunt.

“I remember looking at it and being like, ‘That’s really sharp. How are they doing that?’” Rakotohavana says. “Then I saw it was padding and I was like, ‘Hey can I do it?’ And everybody was like, ‘No.’”

The five (including Olivia Deeble as Roxana) bonded off set, as well, going to parties, sharing classes and, as Lee says, “getting in trouble.”

“We were being school kids, which, I think, is the beauty of the film,” Deeble adds. “We want kids to identify with this."