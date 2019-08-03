LOS ANGELES – There’s never a lack of storylines for the characters on NBC’s “Superstore.”
Thanks to relatives sending producers articles about strange things that happened in big-box stores, their shelves are more than stocked.
“We try to make most of the stories come from character or think of a funny situation that will affect the characters,” Executive Producer Justin Spitzer says.
Still, reality has had a way of copying their fictional premise.
“We had somebody die getting trapped in the walls, peeping in the women’s bathroom and, then, that happened two weeks later,” says Lauren Ash, who plays Dina.
The immigration struggles of Mateo, an undocumented worker played by Nico Santos, have brought him plenty of messages. “People stop me wherever I go,” he says. “(They’re) really appreciative of the fact that we’ve tackled the issue because they themselves are undocumented or a family member or a loved one is.”
Look at the show’s character list and it’s easy to see other themes that have emerged – office romances, working moms, race and religion.
“Superstore” doesn’t aim to talk about politics, Spitzer says, but social issues do become fodder when most of the characters are working-class people barely getting by on minimum wage.
“One of the nicest things I’ve ever heard anyone say about our show is that it’s the type of world they want to live in,” says America Ferrera, who plays Amy, the store manager. “People can be so different from each other and believe in such different things and (still) treat each other with decency. That’s something we’re not seeing a lot of in our society and it’s something that you can find on our show. As one person put it, it restores your faith in humanity.”
Cast members have volunteered ideas (actor Colton Dunn showed Spitzer the long receipt he got after buying one item – a tube of toothpaste – and it figured into a story); writers have observed actors.
Ben Feldman, who plays Amy’s boyfriend Jonah, says scripts often read like “30-page roasts of me.”
“Every quirk, everything that’s potentially wrong with me shows up somehow in most of the scripts,” he says.
That’s by design, according to Spitzer. “As the show matures, you start to find the characters more. They become more specific and the cast brings things to it.”
While Santos says his character was written for “a straight Latino guy,” he was able to bring his own personality to it as a gay Asian. “I never thought in a million years I’d be involved in a project that sort of celebrated the fullness of my identity of being queer and Asian,” he says.
Keying in on seven characters, “Superstore” gives the actors a chance to dig in and show their many sides. But there’s an extended cast (as other workers, shoppers and executives) that helps expand the universe.
“I think one of the strongest things about this show, when we say ‘diversity,’ it’s ‘Oh, diversity for the sake of diversity is good,’ and we believe that,” Ferrera says. “But it’s more about what the diversity allows us to do. One woman doesn’t have to represent all women. We get to address the issues of whatever it is – sexuality, womanhood, class, race, economy – through our own individual lens.”
“Superstore” returns this fall on NBC.