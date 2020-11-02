Surgery takes out Jeannie Mai; low scores bench Chrishell Stause on 'Dancing with the Stars'

It was “tell your story and make the audience cry” night on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Jeannie Mai – who was saved from elimination last week – was the first concern, since host Tyra Banks said she had to withdraw from the competition for emergency surgery. Midway through the show, Mai came on and said it was a throat problem. She’s fine but said she was disappointed she wouldn’t continue this “journey.”

Expect her to return for the finale.

Going home: Chrishell Stause, the “Selling Sunset” real estate agent who has been dragged along by her pro, Gleb, throughout the season. On Monday’s show, she admitted she had three big properties to move and they were occupying much of her time. So, good selling to her.

Also in the bottom two: Skai Jackson, the teen Disney star who has had a hit-and-miss run on the show. She did well this week, earning a 25 for her salsa. Still, she could be out in a week or two.

Nelly, who had the lowest score of any celeb, a 21, won the story portion of the night. His older sister, who died of leukemia, was among his biggest supporters and the reason relatives call him a “granduncle.” When Tyra said she was watching over him, she also tossed in a surprise – it was Nelly’s birthday.