'Sweeping' up: Comedian Leslie Jones wants to bring joy to shopping, even now

No one wears a mask in the new edition of “Supermarket Sweep,” but that’s by design.
Executive Produce Alycia Rossiter says she wanted viewers to escape from the pandemic, if only for an hour each week.
“We see our store as a place of celebration,” she says during a Zoom conference. “The grocery workers in the states have kept us alive for the last six months. We want (the show) to be received with fun and laughter and joy and a little escape from the mask.”
To make sure host Leslie Jones and the contestants were safe, producers established strict rules for everyone. “Everyone was tested. Everybody was retested,” Rossiter says. “Everyone’s temperature was taken every day. We cleaned that store like crazy in between every round. The only people that were allowed to have their masks off were Leslie and her contestants. We Purrell-ed our hands and we felt safe.”
“Supermarket Sweep,” a revival of the old game show, was among the first fall series to begin production. It started at the end of July and completed production without incident.
“If you did not have on a mask, they would check you, like really check you,” Jones says. “They were not playing. Everybody was vigilant on doing the right thing. Everybody.”
A big fan of the show, Jones pursued the rights to revive it after she left “Saturday Night Live.”
“It’s her love of the show shining through for 2020,” Rossiter says. “She brings a lot of personality.”
For years, Jones says, producers didn’t quite know how to cast her. “Being in this industry, they have a formula for everything,” she explains. “It’s one of those things where I had to make everyone realize the formula doesn’t work for me. If it did, I would have made it in my 20s. So I had to show people what my formula was.”
Standup work led to time as a writer on “Saturday Night Live,” then as a performer. Movies followed and now she’s in a position to launch projects of her own – like “Supermarket Sweep.”
The format was one she loved: “The questions are not that hard. I can actually win this game.”
Working with Rossiter and other producers, she suggested new tweaks, upped the prize money and brought her own spin to the shopping experience.
In real life, the 53-year-old comedian says she’s very methodical when it comes to shopping. “I have a plan. It was never one grocery store I went to. I went to one for my meat. I went to one for my produce and, then, I went to one for, like maybe, sweets or Whole Foods to get some sea salt. I was focused: $5 in produce; $10 in meats. You do not have enough to get a Twinkie. So yes, it was a calculated plan.”
For the show’s contestants, planning pays off, too. High-priced items (like meat and cheese) can spell the difference between success and failure.
“Because of the sweep, they have all kinds of strategies,” Jones says. “As soon as I say, ‘On your carts. Get Set. Go,’ it’s like they forget the whole plan. I can see them out in the store like, ‘Oh, my god.’ One of the best parts of the show is watching everybody strategize.”
While “Supermarket Sweep” is another entry on her resume, it’s not the only thing Jones has planned.
In the early years, she says, “I wanted to be like everybody else because it was easier. To stand out, I worked hard…and it actually worked. There was a point in my head that I had to go, ‘You are Leslie Jones. You can’t be nothing else but that.’ And there was no more faking because I couldn’t do it no more.”
“Supermarket Sweep,” she says, could be the show that helps others who are afraid. “If you don’t change, things die. Our society is dying. Our environment is dying…because we are not choosing to move forward. We are supposed to continue to move and grow and learn.
“I want to show people it’s OK to be yourself.”
On “Supermarket Sweep,” Jones says, she’ll use the humor she refined on Twitter to show others it’s all right to react in the moment. “Everybody loves to see me have a raw reaction, so I want to bring that because people love that.”
