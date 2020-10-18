'Sweeping' up: Comedian Leslie Jones wants to bring joy to shopping, even now

For the show’s contestants, planning pays off, too. High-priced items (like meat and cheese) can spell the difference between success and failure.

“Because of the sweep, they have all kinds of strategies,” Jones says. “As soon as I say, ‘On your carts. Get Set. Go,’ it’s like they forget the whole plan. I can see them out in the store like, ‘Oh, my god.’ One of the best parts of the show is watching everybody strategize.”

While “Supermarket Sweep” is another entry on her resume, it’s not the only thing Jones has planned.

In the early years, she says, “I wanted to be like everybody else because it was easier. To stand out, I worked hard…and it actually worked. There was a point in my head that I had to go, ‘You are Leslie Jones. You can’t be nothing else but that.’ And there was no more faking because I couldn’t do it no more.”

“Supermarket Sweep,” she says, could be the show that helps others who are afraid. “If you don’t change, things die. Our society is dying. Our environment is dying…because we are not choosing to move forward. We are supposed to continue to move and grow and learn.

“I want to show people it’s OK to be yourself.”