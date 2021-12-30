The Best TV of 2021: Bo Burnham, 'White Lotus,' 'Reservation Dogs' and 'Hacks' tower

You probably watched more television this year than you ever thought you would. Stuck at home, you got to sample series you never dreamed you’d watch (thank you, “Great British Bake Off”), you discovered new voices (hello, “Squid Games”) and you dug into the Dutton family and realized many of the sins could be traced back to the father (“Yellowstone,” anyone?).

But what was the year’s best? Hard to say, considering “The Underground Railroad” was so vastly different from “What We Do in the Shadows.”

To get 10 best programs, we divided the lot into two categories – regular series and limited runs. Here, then, are 2021’s outstanding efforts.

LIMITED SERIES/SPECIALS

1. Bo Burnham: Inside – A masterpiece of creativity, this look at what we might have done during the pandemic surprised every time the actor/comedian moved around in his room. Using songs, monologues and, yes, a storyline, he was able to prove it doesn’t take a cast of thousands to entertain. Sometimes, one person with something to say can accomplish so, so much. Watch it and you’ll wonder why you weren’t more creative during those months you sheltered in place.

2. The White Lotus – Like Burnham, writer/director Mike White discovered how to get around a seemingly impossible situation – shooting on location. Taking his cast to a resort in Hawaii (which didn’t have guests due to the pandemic), he was able to detail the struggles between the haves and have-nots, the fear of aging, the heartaches of marriage and the inability of most people to appreciate what they have. With a great cast (featuring Jennifer Coolidge, who should win every award for her loopy supporting turn), “The White Lotus” forced us to look at our own shortcoming.

3. Dopesick – Creator Danny Strong was able to make the opioid crisis understandable by focusing on those who were on the front lines – encouraging it and falling prey to it. Led by Michael Keaton, as a small-town doctor, the cast spelled out just how one company’s greed led to a nation of addicts. Kaitlyn Dever, as one of the workers beholden to OxyContin, distilled the hold a drug can have on someone. Brutally honest, “Dopesick” was the kind of television we needed to see.

4. Mare of Easttown – Performances made this limited series climb to the top. Kate Winslet played a Pennsylvania detective trying to discover how a young woman died and why friends and neighbors were so unwilling to share their knowledge. Buoyed by an exceptional supporting cast (Evan Peters, Jean Smart and Julianne Nicholson among them), she was able to deliver a gritty drama that seemed almost too real. Painful and proud, “Mare of Easttown” tested our ability to solve mysteries and understand friends.

5. Schmigadoon! – For those missing Broadway musicals, this goofy salute managed to send up dozens of “it makes no sense” shows in the theatrical canon. Keegan Michael Key and Cecily Strong played two outsiders caught in a world where singing every emotion and dancing every dream was an everyday occurrence. Featuring a host of Broadway stars, the new musical reminded us why we keep coming back to shows like “The Music Man,” “Oklahoma!” and “Carousel.”

BEST SERIES

1. Reservation Dogs – It isn’t just kids living in the inner city who yearn to get out. “Rez Dogs” showed us it’s a universal experience, just one that’s seen through different eyes. Set on a reservation, it followed a group of friends trying to raise enough money to move to California. Thanks to the sharp eye of creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, it introduced a new vocabulary and a whole new way of viewing life.

2. Hacks – Jean Smart had an incredible year – in “Mare of Easttown” and, now, in this, a comedy that took full advantage of her skills. Cast as a successful (though not hip) comedian, she hired an assistant and learned a bit about her own life. As the assistant, Hannah Einbinder kept up with Smart on every level and helped produce a comedy for the ages.

3. Only Murders in the Building – A show about a podcast? From Steve Martin and Martin Short? And Selena Gomez? You can almost sense what it might have been. But the comic masters took this mystery in a new direction and surprised with each reveal. The murderer may have been guess-able two-thirds of the way in, but the reactions weren’t. The Hulu opened doors for veteran actors everywhere.

4. Ted Lasso – Early adapters may have groused about the second season, but they were premature. By the time the last episode aired, “Ted” had built to an ending that demonstrated this was much more than a workplace comedy. Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and, especially, Nick Mohammed scored with moments that showed even those with healthy egos can have lapses. “Ted’s” Christmas episode was one of the single best half-hours of the year.

5. Succession – In its third season, this drama about the deplorable Roy family seemed to go off the rails, particularly since it seemed clear Kendall Roy was about to be king of the hill. Enough twisting and turning and, soon, Logan Roy was back in the game. As the series ebbed and flowed, it became apparent the ultra-rich eat their own. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin were outstanding in the television equivalent of Monopoly.

