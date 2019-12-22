The best TV of 2019: 'Fleabag,' 'Watchmen,' 'Country Music'

3. Country Music (PBS) – Even those who aren’t fans of country music had to love what Ken Burns did with the genre. Digging into its roots – and talking to more entertainers than you’d think possible – he was able to show how there are no boundaries when it comes to excellence. Just hearing singers explain why they did what they did was enough to land this on anyone’s best list. “Country Music” was as addicting as a calorie-free all-you-can-eat buffet.

4. The Politician (Netflix) – Producer Ryan Murphy loves to take familiar situations and push them. With “The Politician,” he went full Alexander Payne and gave us an election to beat all elections. Ben Platt (Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen”) played an obsessive prep school student who would do anything to win an election. Pulling in everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Bette Midler, Murphy constantly shifted the status quo, ending with an episode that nicely set up yet another take on the world of popularity.